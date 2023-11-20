Game Preview: Sharks at Canucks

The San Jose Sharks head to Vancouver to take on the Canucks at Rogers Arena.
When: Monday, November 20
Time: 7 p.m.
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- On Thursday, Nikita Okhotiuk (0g, 2a) recorded his first multi-point game and was joined with two points by Smith, Hoffman, Luke Kunin (1g, 1a), Filip Zadina (0g, 2a) and Ryan Carpenter (0g, 2a).
- Kaapo Kähkönen made 44 saves in the game on Thursday against the Blues, the second-highest total of his career.