Next Wave Report: November 17

St. Louis Blues San Jose Sharks game recap November 16

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks cruise past Blues to end 3-game skid
Sharks Dubbed Good Morning Football's Hockey Team

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blues

Florida Panthers San Jose Sharks game recap November 14

Panthers pull away in 3rd, top Sharks for 5th straight win
San Jose Sharks, Forward Luke Kunin Collaborate on the Luke Kunin T1D Fund Merchandise Collection

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers

Game Preview: Sharks at Ducks

San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 10

Hill makes 20 saves, Golden Knights blank Sharks
Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers San Jose Sharks game recap November 9

Blackwood makes 39 saves, Sharks hold off Oilers
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Patrick Marleau Inducted into San Jose Sports Hall of Fame

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers 

AHL notebook 10 players to watch in Western Conference

AHL notebook: 10 skater prospects to watch in Western Conference
Sharks Nov. 9 Game to be Broadcast on Radio Zindagi 1550 AM as Part of the Sharks Celebration of Diwali

Sharks Acquire Defenseman Calen Addison From the Wild in Exchange for Forward Adam Raška and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick

Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

Game Preview: Sharks at Canucks

The San Jose Sharks head to Vancouver to take on the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

When: Monday, November 20

Time: 7 p.m.

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • On Thursday, Nikita Okhotiuk (0g, 2a) recorded his first multi-point game and was joined with two points by Smith, Hoffman, Luke Kunin (1g, 1a), Filip Zadina (0g, 2a) and Ryan Carpenter (0g, 2a).
  • Kaapo Kähkönen made 44 saves in the game on Thursday against the Blues, the second-highest total of his career.