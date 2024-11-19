SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini scored 46 seconds into overtime for the San Jose Sharks, who recovered for a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings at SAP Center on Monday.
Celebrini's OT goal lifts Sharks past Red Wings
Wins it at 46 seconds for San Jose; Detroit has lost 5 of 6
Celebrini controlled a pass from Mikael Granlund while skating down the left wing before beating Cam Talbot glove side from in close.
"It's fun to win one in overtime. We've been on the wrong side of it a couple of times, so it was nice to get that one," Celebrini said. "It was a great play by Granlund. He kind of set a pick there and I just found myself with a lot of space, and I don't know, I just tried to go low glove. I felt like he was cheating a little bit."
William Eklund scored twice, and Alex Wennberg had two assists for the Sharks (6-10-4), who had lost three in a row (0-1-2). Mackenzie Blackwood made 17 saves.
"I thought we deserved to win the hockey game," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "I thought for the majority of the game we pushed the pace, and we took over some parts of the third period that we've been talking about all year. That was our identity."
Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat scored late in the third period to tie it for the Red Wings (7-9-2), who have lost five of six (1-4-1). Talbot made 29 saves.
"He's been a rock all year. I think he definitely wants that second one back, especially when we were pushing, too," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said about Talbot. "I think he was a big part of us getting this point. He had some really good play tonight."
Larkin gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 7:28 of the first period. Simon Edvinsson intercepted Jake Walman's clearing attempt up the left boards and sent a pass down low to Larkin, who lifted a backhand over Blackwood's glove.
Eklund tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal at 10:28. He knocked in a loose puck five-hole after Walman's point shot hit Wennberg in front.
"The first goal was a power-play goal, and we talked about getting a better power play," Eklund said. "You're just trying to go to the front of the net and get a shot at it, and it worked this time."
Marco Kasper put the Red Wings back in front 2-1 with his own power-play goal at 18:48, burying the rebound of Erik Gustafsson's one-timer from the point.
Eklund tied it again when he scored at 5:59 of the second period to make it 2-2. His shot from along the left boards hit off Talbot's glove and fluttered into the net.
"Tonight was definitely one of the games that we needed to have. I expect better of myself, and these guys expect better of me," Talbot said. "I've got to do a better job of limiting the damage and keeping us ahead. That one is on me tonight."
Michael Rasmussen responded back at 8:11 of the second to put the Red Wings ahead 3-2. He poked the puck off Wennberg's stick along the goal line, and it hit off Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun's skate before redirecting five-hole on Blackwood.
Tyler Toffoli tied it 3-3 with 42 seconds left in the period, scoring with a one-timer over Talbot's blocker from the right hash marks.
Luke Kunin gave the Sharks a 4-3 lead at 6:18 of the third period with a wrist shot blocker side from the right circle.
DeBrincat tied it 4-4 with a power-play goal at 17:54. He scored with a backhand near the left post after his cross-crease pass was blocked by Mario Ferraro.
"I think after we scored we wanted to keep going," Larkin said. "We got it to overtime and we got the point. We wanted to get the extra point, and we didn't do that."
NOTE: Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek did not dress after sustaining an upper-body injury during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Warsofsky didn't have an update on whether Vanecek will travel with the Sharks on their upcoming two-game road trip, which begins Wednesday at the Dallas Stars.