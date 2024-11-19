Celebrini's OT goal lifts Sharks past Red Wings

William Eklund scored twice, and Alex Wennberg had two assists for the Sharks (6-10-4), who had lost three in a row (0-1-2). Mackenzie Blackwood made 17 saves.

"I thought we deserved to win the hockey game," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "I thought for the majority of the game we pushed the pace, and we took over some parts of the third period that we've been talking about all year. That was our identity."

Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat scored late in the third period to tie it for the Red Wings (7-9-2), who have lost five of six (1-4-1). Talbot made 29 saves.

"He's been a rock all year. I think he definitely wants that second one back, especially when we were pushing, too," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said about Talbot. "I think he was a big part of us getting this point. He had some really good play tonight."

Larkin gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 7:28 of the first period. Simon Edvinsson intercepted Jake Walman's clearing attempt up the left boards and sent a pass down low to Larkin, who lifted a backhand over Blackwood's glove.

Eklund tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal at 10:28. He knocked in a loose puck five-hole after Walman's point shot hit Wennberg in front.

"The first goal was a power-play goal, and we talked about getting a better power play," Eklund said. "You're just trying to go to the front of the net and get a shot at it, and it worked this time."