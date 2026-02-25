Sharks to host back-to-back celebrations at SAP Center this week

The San Jose Sharks will host two special theme nights at SAP Center this week, honoring the powerful impact of Black culture and Bay Area educators with back-to-back celebrations that spotlight community, creativity, and connection.

Celebration of Black Excellence

Thursday, February 26 - 7 p.m.

Sharks vs. Calgary Flames

On Thursday evening, Team Teal will celebrate the legacy and vibrant future of Black culture during its annual Celebration of Black Excellence game in honor of Black History Month.

The night will feature a specialty Black Excellence logo created by local artist Tachiya Bryant. The logo will be showcased throughout the game and displayed along Barack Obama Boulevard across from SAP Center’s Parking Lot D. Bryant will also be recognized in-game to share more about her creative inspiration and connection to the Sharks community. A custom Sharks jersey featuring the Black Excellence game logo will be auctioned during the game, with proceeds benefiting the Black Student Union of Achieve School in Palo Alto.

The evening will highlight leaders and organizations making a meaningful impact across the Bay Area, including:

The Sharks BIPOC Employee Resource Group

Justice Vanguard

Roots Community Health

Ujima, an African-centered organization dedicated to healing and strengthening community through culturally responsive behavioral health services

The Silicon Valley African Film Festival

SC Black Educators

Filmmaker, actor, and director Kwame Mason will also participate in an in-game interview to discuss his acclaimed films Ice Queens and Soul On Ice: Past, Present & Future, which explore diversity and representation in hockey.

The Kuumba Drum Group will be performing on the concourse roaming around pregame and during the second intermission. Kuumba Drum Group was founded in 2022 in the Bay Area and focuses on West African dance & rhythms. Kuumba is the sixth principle of Kwanzaa that means "creativity" in Swahili (African language). This meaning is important because self-care, coping strategies, and body movement are wonderful opportunities for people to expand creativity.

Fans will enjoy a live performance from the Tabia African-American Theater Ensemble, performing in the Bay Area since 1985 under the direction of Viera Whye. “Tabia,” a Swahili word meaning “talented,” reflects the creativity, devotion, and diversity of the Ensemble’s artists. The ensemble will be performing at the South Bar during pre-game and the first intermission.

Throughout the concourse, fans can connect with local partners, participate in a Celebration of Black Excellence friendship bracelet-making station, and learn about the history of Black excellence in the NHL and within the Sharks organization.

Educators Appreciation Game

Saturday, February 28 - 1 p.m.

Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Sharks will close out the week with a special matinee matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, featuring superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, as the organization celebrates educators from across the Bay Area. All fans in attendance will receive a Sharks Puffy Tote Bag in appreciation of the educators who inspire, mentor, and empower students every day.

Educators will be recognized throughout the afternoon, including special National Anthem participation, in-game Zamboni rides, on-ice recognition moments, and interactive fan experiences. All educators in attendance can also visit the Information Booths on the concourse (at the North and South locations) to receive an Educator’s Button (while supplies last).

California Teacher of the Year Chrizia Dela Rosa will serve as the game’s ceremonial puck drop honoree. A ninth-grade mathematics teacher at Piedmont Hills High School in the East Side Union High School District (Santa Clara County), Dela Rosa is known for her commitment to inclusive learning environments and her innovative approach to helping students build “math muscles” through practice, resilience, and data-informed instruction. A dedicated volleyball coach as well, she draws parallels between athletic growth and academic achievement to inspire her students both on and off the court.

The San José Public Library collaborated with the San Jose Sharks to launch the first-ever Sharks Library Card in February 2019. Designed to celebrate San Jose’s love of hockey and reading, the card gives fans a fun way to show their team spirit while accessing free books, digital resources, programs, and more. To date, nearly 50,000 Sharks Library Cards have been issued. Fans can participate in this program on the concourse during the game and learn more at www.sjpl.org/sjsharks.

Fans are encouraged to join the Sharks for both games as SAP Center becomes a hub for celebration, culture, and community impact.

For tickets and more information about each game and participating organizations, visit sjsharks.com.