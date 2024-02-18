Jenner late goal lifts Blue Jackets past Sharks

Erik Gudbranson, Yegor Chinakhov and Gaudreau each had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves for the Blue Jackets (17-26-10), who had lost two straight.

"We've always found ways to lose this year, it seems like," Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski said. "Tonight we found a way to win with [13] seconds left, which hasn't happened yet this year. So it definitely feels good to be on the right side of things."

Anthony Duclair scored twice, Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist and Calen Addison had two assists for the Sharks (15-34-5), who have lost two of their past three games. Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves.

"I just didn't think we were mentally sharp tonight," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "I don't think we had a lot of attention to details, and we didn't play with a conscience tonight. It was kind of free-wheeling hockey tonight. And I give them credit, they played well. They've lost a lot of close games this year and they've got big, strong, good players. They played well."