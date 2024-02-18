SAN JOSE -- Boone Jenner scored with 13 seconds left in the third period to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday.
Jenner late goal lifts Blue Jackets past Sharks
Scores with 13 seconds left in 3rd for Columbus; Duclair has 2 goals for San Jose
Johnny Gaudreau sprung Jenner on a breakaway and he scored on a backhand shot.
"Good pass from [Ivan] Provorov to Johnny and I knew he was waiting for that perfect time to give me the puck and hit me with it, and was able to just get a shot off backhand and find a way through his pads," Jenner said.
Erik Gudbranson, Yegor Chinakhov and Gaudreau each had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves for the Blue Jackets (17-26-10), who had lost two straight.
"We've always found ways to lose this year, it seems like," Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski said. "Tonight we found a way to win with [13] seconds left, which hasn't happened yet this year. So it definitely feels good to be on the right side of things."
Anthony Duclair scored twice, Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist and Calen Addison had two assists for the Sharks (15-34-5), who have lost two of their past three games. Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves.
"I just didn't think we were mentally sharp tonight," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "I don't think we had a lot of attention to details, and we didn't play with a conscience tonight. It was kind of free-wheeling hockey tonight. And I give them credit, they played well. They've lost a lot of close games this year and they've got big, strong, good players. They played well."
Duclair put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 3:39 of the first period when he scored five-hole on a breakaway after a Columbus turnover at center ice.
Werenski tied it 1-1 at 15:16 on a snap shot from the top of the right circle that beat Kahkonen up high for his first goal since Oct. 20.
Kirill Marchenko put Columbus ahead 2-1 at 16:24 on a shot from the right face-off dot.
"We knew that we were giving up too much, the breakaways and stuff," Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said. "In the first intermission we got together, we knew we had to play tighter."
Gaudreau appeared to score at 1:18 of the second period, but the Sharks successfully challenged for offside.
"Johnny was really good tonight," Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said. "Just unfortunate for him, that he didn't get rewarded. But at the end of the day, knowing Johnny, winning the game is what matters the most."
Dmitri Voronkov increased the Blue Jackets' lead to 3-1 at 7:14 of the second period, scoring off a rebound in front.
Duclair scored his second of the night to make it 3-2 at 7:33, taking a centering pass from Zetterlund on the rush.
Zetterlund tied the game 3-3 at 15:29 on the power play when Addison set him up with a cross-ice pass for a one-timer from the left circle.
"I saw him through the seam and threw a fake and threw it over to him," Addison said. "He's got a great shot and a great release, so he's going to hit that 10 times out of 10."
NOTES: Jenner scored the second-latest go-ahead goal in Blue Jackets history, behind only Patrik Laine (59:52 on Feb. 12, 2022 against the Montreal Canadiens). ... Jenner has scored in three straight games.