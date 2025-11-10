Color of Hockey: Hoshida gaining confidence along with rest of Sharks 

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Alan Hoshida, host of the San Jose Sharks’ “Sharks Pregame Live” and “Sharks Post Game Live” on NBC Sports California.

Alan Hoshida feels like he’s growing with the Sharks.

Hoshida is in his second season as host of the San Jose Sharks “Sharks Pregame Live” and “Sharks Postgame Live” shows on NBC Sports California. The 37-year-old Gilroy, California, native said he’s become more comfortable and confident in the job with a season under his belt, much like Macklin Celebrini, the No.1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, and the rest of the Sharks’ young core.

“This year I kind of know what to expect,” he said. “And when you’re talking to Macklin and the young guys on the Sharks, it’s kind of the same way; They’ve been through this after 82 games, they kind of know what to expect, where to go, what to do. I kind of feel the same way, too, in the second year.”

Hoshida said he’s excited to be in his dream job covering the hometown team that sparked his passion for hockey. He’s also proud to be one of the few Asian heritage broadcasters covering the NHL.

“There hasn’t been a time where I ever thought of myself not a Sharks fan,” said Hoshida, who is Japanese American. “We were watching games anytime we could, going to friends’ houses to watch games, going to the Shark Tank here and there, going to playoff games, going to practices. I would open up Christmas boxes and I had San Jose Sharks (stuff) there.”