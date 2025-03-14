Graf scores twice, Sharks defeat Blackhawks to snap 3-game skid

Graf scored his second to make it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 10:17. Smith fanned on a one-timer, but the puck went to the front of the net and Graf tapped it past the left pad of Knight.

Mikheyev deflected a pass from Ryan Donato at 13:18 to make it 3-2. Donato sent a backhand pass to the top of the crease, which Mikheyev tipped as he was driving to the net.

Tyler Toffoli added an empty-net goal at 19:27 of the third period with a high flip from center ice for the 4-2 final.

NOTES: By extending his point streak, Smith now has multiple point streaks of five or more games this season (also six games from Jan. 20-30). He became the second rookie in Sharks history to have multiple runs of that length in a single campaign, joining Logan Couture (two five-game point streaks in 2010-11). ... The Sharks now have 45 goals scored by rookies in 2024-25, which passed 2006-07 (44) for their fourth-most in a season behind 1991-92 (66), 1992-93 (57) and 2005-06 (52). ... San Jose became the first team to have rookies account for seven or more consecutive team goals since the 2015-16 Coyotes (seven from Oct. 10-15, 2015). The last team to have a longer streak from their rookies was the 1997-98 Ducks (nine from April 13-19, 1998).