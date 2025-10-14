Becher's Bytes: Recreating Ballhalla in five days 

Q: How do you recreate Ballhala in only 5 days?

A: You prepare for more than 30 years.

Allow me to explain.

Unlike most arenas, SAP Center wasn't purpose built for one sport. Yes, it's the home of San Jose Sharks hockey but the franchise didn't even exist when the arena was first conceived. It was designed to be a multi-purpose arena which could house virtually any kind of event, from sports to concerts to corporate keynotes.

In fact, now that the Golden State Valkyries played their first ever playoff game in SAP Center, 10 professional sports teams have played home pages in the building. Can you name them all?

However, it’s one thing to have a sports team be based in a venue and yet another to retrofit the entire experience in under a week. Since the Chase Center and SAP Center use different equipment, different systems, and different software, almost everything had to be modified or reinvented. By doing this, we felt we could preserve the Valkyries home court advantage.