Goodrow claimed off waivers by Sharks from Rangers

Forward returns to 1st NHL team, had 12 points in 80 games with New York

Goodrow_NYR_up-close

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Barclay Goodrow was claimed off waivers by the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

The move comes after the New York Rangers placed the forward on waivers Tuesday.

Goodrow returns to where his NHL career began. He signed with the Sharks as an undrafted free agent March 6, 2014, and played his first six NHL seasons with San Jose prior to being traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 24, 2020.

The 31-year-old has three seasons remaining on a six-year, $21.85 million contract ($3.641 million average annual value) he signed with the Rangers on July 22, 2021. The Sharks now assume that contract.

Goodrow had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 80 regular-season games and eight points (six goals, two assists) in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games with New York.

In 10 NHL seasons with the Sharks, Lightning and Rangers, Goodrow has 169 points (60 goals, 109 assists) in 572 regular-season games and 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 97 playoff games. He helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

