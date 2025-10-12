Carlsson gets 3 points, Ducks score 7 to rally late for OT win against Sharks

Adam Gaudette had a goal and an assist, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith each had three assists, and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sharks (0-0-2), who blew a lead late in the third period before losing in overtime for the second straight game. Dmitry Orlov had two assists, and Askarov made 36 saves.

"(Our) winning habits are not good,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “Our whole game wasn't great, let's be honest. So, we got to keep working with these young guys and our team here to have an understanding of what that looks like."

Tyler Toffoli gave San Jose a 1-0 lead 3:40 into the first period. During a delayed penalty, Smith fed a saucer pass from the right point to a streaking Toffoli, whose one-timer went over Mrazek's blocker.

Ryan Reaves extended it to 2-0 at 11:12 after he skated down the left wing, cut in front of the net and beat Mrazek by his glove.

Gauthier scored 41 seconds later to cut it to 2-1. McTavish's pass from his own blue line bounced past Smith right to Gauthier in the slot for a partial breakaway, and his wrist shot got through Askarov's blocker.

"We jell pretty well in practice once we started playing together," Gauthier said. "We are always connected. It feels like there are guys all around the ice."