The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today the team’s schedule for the 2025 Sharks Training Camp, presented by Ticketmaster, set to open on Thursday, Sept. 18 at Sharks Ice at San Jose.

The roster will be split into three groups, with select, requested players available at the conclusion of their respective group’s activities each day. Media members seeking specific players should check with Sharks Media Relations personnel in advance for the best time to gain access to individuals as the groupings are subject to change daily. Groups will also be posted each morning to the media relations Twitter (@SanJoseSharksPR) prior to the start of the day’s on-ice activities. Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky will address the media at the end of each day’s final session.

The full training camp roster will be available prior to the start of camp.

When entering Sharks Ice at San Jose (1500 S 10th St, San Jose, CA 95112), media must enter through the main lobby of the facility which faces South 10th Street, and proceed through the connector area before reaching the Sharks Rink. Be advised parking is limited, and media may use the SJSU parking structure across the street for a small fee.

For the safety of all guests and media at Sharks Ice at San Jose, security will conduct screening checks, which may include both walk-through metal detectors and X-Ray bag screening at each Sharks practice. For any media attending practices, please make sure to have proper credentials available for the security team to ensure a smooth process prior to entry to the rink. All media and guests should only enter via the connector area in the front part of the building. If you park in the back of the facility, please walk around to the front of the building to access the Sharks Rink. There will be no access via the Grey Rink or Tech CU Arena entrances.

Please note all practice times, individual groups and rink locations are subject to change.

CAMP SCHEDULE 

Date 

Groups 

Time 

Location 

Sept. 18 

Teal 

Teal vs Black 

Black 

White 

9:00 a.m. 

9:50 a.m. 

11:00 a.m. 

12:30 p.m. 

Sharks Rink 

Tech CU Arena 

Sharks Rink 

Sharks Rink 

Sept. 19 

Black 

Black vs White 

White 

Teal 

9:00 a.m. 

9:50 a.m. 

11:00 a.m. 

12:30 p.m. 

Sharks Rink 

Tech CU Arena 

Sharks Rink 

Sharks Rink 

Sept. 20 

White 

White vs Teal 

Teal 

Black 

9:00 a.m. 

9:50 a.m. 

11:00 a.m. 

12:30 p.m. 

Sharks Rink 

Tech CU Arena 

Sharks Rink 

Sharks Rink 

Sept. 21 

Non-Game Group 1 

Non-Game Group 2 

Game vs. VGK 

9:15 a.m. 

10:45 a.m. 

5:00 p.m. 

Sharks Rink 

Sharks Rink 

SAP Center 

Sept. 22 

Day Off 

Day Off 

Day Off 

Media members are encouraged to check in with the Sharks media relations department for the most up to date schedule and procedures for the San Jose Sharks training camp. Media availabilities will be conducted at a location to be determined.

All Sharks home preseason games will be streamed at sjsharks.com and all six preseason games, home and away, will air on the Sharks Audio Network, which can be found in the Sharks + SAP Center app as well as at sjsharks.com/listen. Additionally, all of the Sharks preseason games will be streamed live on the Sharks digital platforms.

Additional upcoming Sharks-related events include:

DAY DATE TIME (PT) EVENT

Fri. Sept. 26 7:00 p.m. Sharks vs. Vegas, SAP Center (preseason)

Mon. Sept. 29 7:00 p.m. Sharks at Anaheim, Honda Center (preseason) 

Wed. Oct. 1 7:00 p.m. Sharks vs. Anaheim, SAP Center (preseason) 

Fri. Oct. 3 7:00 p.m. Sharks at Vegas, T-Mobile Arena (preseason) 

Sat. Oct. 4 5:00 p.m. Sharks at Utah, Delta Center (preseason) 

Thu. Oct. 9 7:00 p.m. Sharks vs. Vegas, SAP Center – Regular Season Opener

Sat. Oct. 11 3:00 p.m. Barracuda vs. Bakersfield – AHL Regular Season Opener

