What's My Name? sweepstakes brought to you by Casamigos winners announced

The winners of the What’s My Name? sweepstakes brought to you by Casamigos have been announced. Sens fans had the opportunity to make their mark on the arena at Canadian Tire Centre as they chose their favourite names for two Casamigos cocktails that will be available at Ottawa Senators games this season.

Fans who selected their favourite names were entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to an upcoming Sens game as well as a Casamigos prize pack. The winners of the What’s My Name? sweepstakes were Crystal and Dave Thomassin, who selected the names Strawberry Sens-ation Margarita and Sens Red Rush Paloma.

The Strawberry Sens-ation Margarita features Casamigos Blanco tequila, triple sec, lime juice, strawberry syrup, and a salt rim finish. The Sens Red Rush Paloma consists of Casamigos Reposado tequila, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, simple syrup, topped with soda, a salt rim, and a fresh raspberry garnish.

Both cocktails will be available at the following Canadian Tire Centre locations: Bert’s, Legacy, Royal Oak, Club Bell, Brookstreet Lounge, Club CIBC, and The Ledge.

The Strawberry Sens-ation Margarita and Sens Red Rush Paloma offer fresh, fruity flavours to sip and enjoy while taking in the excitement of an Ottawa Senators game. Be sure to try them out next time you visit Canadian Tire Centre!