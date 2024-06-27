Top prospects hit the ice

Just two days away from the start of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, things are in full swing in Las Vegas. Yesterday, the NHL hosted the annual Top Prospects Youth Clinic. The event took place at City National Arena, the Vegas Golden Knights' practice facility. Present at the event were prospects Macklin Celebrini (Boston University), Artyom Levshunov (Michigan State University), Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets), Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit), and Zeev Buium (University of Denver).
The NHL's future met with the NHL's past, as a number of former NHLers were also present. Anson Carter, Georges Laraque, Anthony Stewart, Deryk Engelland, and Al Montoya took part in the clinic as well, imparting their wisdom on participants. The day saw 45 boys and girls between the ages of 5-12 take part in engaging fundamental drills assisted by the five present prospects. Participants were invited from the NHL/NHL Players' Association's Learn to Play Program, Bauer Empowered Girls teams, and the Under-10 Girls Junior Knights.