Top prospects hit the ice

Following the on-ice portion of the day, the present prospects met with the media to discuss the upcoming draft weekend. "I'm excited," said projected first overall pick Celebrini. "It's going to be a great experience, so I'm really looking forward to it." When asked about how the Top Prospects Clinic went, Celebrini's priority was making sure the kids enjoyed the day. "Just having fun, making sure they're enjoying themselves. I feel like that's important."

"I just try to focus on my game and be the best player I can be," Iginla told the media when asks how he manages comparisons to his Hockey Hall of Fame father, Jarome Iginla. In terms of preparation for making the next big step to the NHL, Iginla knows that big things take time. "Obviously, I want to get there as soon as I can, but at the same time I want to be in a good position to be the best player I can be when I do get there."

With one of the biggest days of their lives in less than 48 hours, the Top Prospects Youth Hockey Clinic allowed for prospects to unwind and give back to the community in a way that was fun for everyone involved.