Top prospects hit the ice

On Wednesday, June 26, the NHL hosted the annual Top Prospects Youth Clinic followed by a media availability with participating prospects.

Draft Prospects Youth Clinic 10
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Just two days away from the start of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, things are in full swing in Las Vegas. Yesterday, the NHL hosted the annual Top Prospects Youth Clinic. The event took place at City National Arena, the Vegas Golden Knights' practice facility. Present at the event were prospects Macklin Celebrini (Boston University), Artyom Levshunov (Michigan State University), Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets), Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit), and Zeev Buium (University of Denver).

The NHL's future met with the NHL's past, as a number of former NHLers were also present. Anson Carter, Georges Laraque, Anthony Stewart, Deryk Engelland, and Al Montoya took part in the clinic as well, imparting their wisdom on participants. The day saw 45 boys and girls between the ages of 5-12 take part in engaging fundamental drills assisted by the five present prospects. Participants were invited from the NHL/NHL Players' Association's Learn to Play Program, Bauer Empowered Girls teams, and the Under-10 Girls Junior Knights.

Draft Prospects Youth Clinic 7
Draft Prospects Youth Clinic 6
Draft Prospects Youth Clinic 5
Draft Prospects Youth Clinic 4
Draft Prospects Youth Clinic 3
Draft Prospects Youth Clinic 9
Draft Prospects Youth Clinic 2
Draft Prospects Youth Clinic 1
Draft Prospects Clinic 12
/

Top Prospects Youth Clinic, June 26, 2024

Following the on-ice portion of the day, the present prospects met with the media to discuss the upcoming draft weekend. "I'm excited," said projected first overall pick Celebrini. "It's going to be a great experience, so I'm really looking forward to it." When asked about how the Top Prospects Clinic went, Celebrini's priority was making sure the kids enjoyed the day. "Just having fun, making sure they're enjoying themselves. I feel like that's important."

"I just try to focus on my game and be the best player I can be," Iginla told the media when asks how he manages comparisons to his Hockey Hall of Fame father, Jarome Iginla. In terms of preparation for making the next big step to the NHL, Iginla knows that big things take time. "Obviously, I want to get there as soon as I can, but at the same time I want to be in a good position to be the best player I can be when I do get there."

With one of the biggest days of their lives in less than 48 hours, the Top Prospects Youth Hockey Clinic allowed for prospects to unwind and give back to the community in a way that was fun for everyone involved.

The first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft begins tomorrow, Friday, June 28, at 7:00 p.m. ET (SN, TVAS, ESPN, ESPN+). Rounds 2-7 follow on Saturday, June 29, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET (SN, SN1, NHLN, ESPN+).

For continued 2024 NHL Entry Draft coverage presented by Canadian Tire, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and Draft Hub.

