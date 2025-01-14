Steve Staios Mid-Season Update

The Ottawa Senators’ President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios held his mid-season update on Sunday, during which he provided the media with updates on team health, progress, and future plans.

The Ottawa Senators’ President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios held his mid-season update on Sunday, during which he provided the media with updates on team health, progress, and future plans. Staios started off with his assessment of the Senators’ team coming into the half-way point of the season.

“At the end of last year, going into this year, I challenged the group on internal growth from our individuals and as a team,” Staios noted. “I think we’ve seen a level of that for sure. I’m pleased with the commitment of two-way hockey from our group, especially on the defensive side of things. They’re a coachable group. There’s a lot of character in that room and they want to get better. That’s part of the growth for this team: they’re willing to be coached and work on those daily habits.”

Staios’ confidence in the depth of his Senators’ team was clear, as the GM affirmed that injuries to the team do not necessarily mean a depletion of available talent.

“I could go and explore bringing in a defenceman and then we wouldn’t be able to see what Nick Matinpalo could do,” spoke Staios when asked about shopping the trade market for a defenceman.

Matinpalo, 26, has skated in five games with the Senators this season. He was most recently recalled on January 7 after defenceman Travis Hamonic was sidelined with an injury. Since joining the team, he has shown himself to be a steady and reliable presence on the back end.

“I think we can all see that there’s potential there. We have players internally that are developing through our system in Belleville that are getting a look right now,” continued Staios. “We’ve had players come up and play higher in the line up and thrust into some situations, and they’ve handled them pretty well.”

“They’re all progressing,” Staios said when asked for an update on injured players Linus Ullmark, David Perron and Michael Amadio. “We’ve taken a step in the right direction with all of the work we’ve put in on that side with the strength and conditioning and the medical. We’ll continue to grow in that area as well.”

This past summer, the Senators performed major updates and upgrades to the team’s gym and training spaces.

An major offseason project with a huge impact go behind the scenes of the Senators Gym upgrade

Upgrades to the arena and equipment weren’t the only additions made over the summer. Players and personnel with experience were added to help bolster the team and push them to the next level.

“These pros that I’ve brought in here with some experience have helped. The coaching staff has implemented and held firm on the commitment to defence and I think every player has elevated,” explained Staios. “I think the veteran players have had an impact on that. Certainly, the coaching staff with their approach has had an impact on that.”

The character and mentality that is being instilled upon the Senators is one of consistency and stability. Young goaltender Leevi Merilainen has been example of this as of late, having stepped into the crease when Linus Ullmark was sidelined by his injury. His strong play in recent games has caught the attention of fans and media alike.

“The differentiator with Leevi is his mindset. It doesn’t seem like the moment’s too big for him,” Staios said. “He’s always got a real calm demeanor about him. I think that gives our group confidence and gives him confidence that he can step into these kinds of situations.”

The full recording of Steve Staios’ mid-season update is available below.

Steve Staios addresses the media with a mid-season update

