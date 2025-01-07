Senators recall Guenette

The Ottawa Senators recalled defenceman Max Guenette from the team’s AHL affiliate in Belleville today.

max guenette
By Sydney D'Amico
By Sydney D'Amico

In 27 games with Belleville this season, Guenette has recorded three goals and six assists for a total of nine points. The Canadian defenceman’s nine points ranks him third on the team amongst defencemen. Prior to the start of the season, Guenette was named part of the Belleville Senators’ leadership group.

Guenette previously made his NHL debut with the Senators on April 13, 2023, against the Buffalo Sabres. Since then, the defenceman has skated in a total of eight NHL games with the club, seven of which came last season.

The Senators are set to face off against the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET in Detroit.

