Sens Setup: Home Opener vs Florida Panthers

It’s finally here! Tomorrow at 7 p.m. the Ottawa Senators kick off their 2024-25 NHL regular season in the team’s home opener game against the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers.

Limited tickets remain to the must-see season opening game. Get yours while you can! Fans attending the game will want to arrive early — by 3:00 p.m., to be exact. That is when the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza outside Gate 1 will open for pregame festivities, including the return of the players’ red carpet entrance. 3:00 p.m. is when player arrival will kick off, running until 4:45 p.m. This will mark the first time since 2019 that the Senators’ home opener has featured a red carpet arrival.

Fans can enjoy a multitude of activities and offers prior to puck drop, as the plaza will also play host to photo stations, inflatables, face paint, and more. A beer tent will be on site offering $5 beer, while The Vendura’s will be performing live from 4:30 until plaza close at 6:45.

Those attending the game are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items as the Ottawa Food Bank will be on location accepting donations.

Arriving early won’t just afford fans a glimpse of their favourite players on the red carpet. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Sens QR Code Calendar that features surprises to enjoy all throughout this season.

With captain Brady Tkachuk set to face off against his brother Matthew, fans attending tomorrow’s game can get excited knowing a fast and physical game awaits them.

Don’t miss out! Get your tickets HERE before they’re gone.