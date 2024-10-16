Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs New Jersey Devils

The Ottawa Senators return to the ice tomorrow as the team takes on the New Jersey Devils for the first time this season.

1920x1080_TT_OCT17_ENG_URL
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators return to the ice tomorrow as the team takes on the New Jersey Devils for the first time this season. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. and tickets to the game are available HERE.

Tomorrow’s game will mark the first in the Senators’ series of Throwback Thursday games, which will see fans enjoy discounted food and beverage prices alongside a variety of activities in the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Fans will want to arrive early to tomorrow’s game, as the first 10,000 in attendance will receive an exclusive Ottawa Senators Throwback Thursday poster done by Canadian visual artist Samantha Woj. Born with a rare genetic disorder called Ectrodactyly, Woj uses sports equipment such as pucks and skates to hit, roll, and glide across canvases, filling negative space and creating forms that come together in unique and beautiful pieces.

The Senators’ opponent, the New Jersey Devils, have kicked off the season with a 4-2 record and will be coming into tomorrow’s game looking to get back in the win column following a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Ottawa comes into tomorrow’s game looking to get their second win in a row following Monday afternoon’s 8-7 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings — a wild game that saw the two teams combine for a total of 15 goals.

Fans who want to attend tomorrow night’s game to catch all the action live and snag one of Woj’s posters can do so HERE!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Notebook: Senators back on the ice

Throwback Thursdays kick off this Thursday

Wild game ends in 8-7 overtime win for the Senators

Preview: Senators vs Kings, October 14, 2024

Sens Set-up: Sensgiving vs Los Angeles Kings

Senators fall to Canadiens in first road game of the season 

Preview: Senators at Canadiens, October 12, 2024

Senators kick off the season with a big win

Preview: Senators vs Panthers, October 10, 2024

Sens Setup: Home Opener vs Florida Panthers

Tkachuk brother’s face off at this year’s Sens Home Opener

Home Opener Countdown: Zub Days

Senators announce final roster

Home Opener Countdown: Jensen Days

Senators return Carter Yakemchuk to Calgary Hitmen

Senators finish preseason with a win

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Canadiens, October 5, 2024

Senators come back to beat Red Wings in overtime