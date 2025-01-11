Sens Set-up: Sunday Matchup vs Dallas Stars

The Ottawa Senators are back for their second home game of 2025 when they take on the Dallas Stars tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v DAL setup
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are back for their second home game of 2025 when they take on the Dallas Stars tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for tomorrow evening’s game are available HERE — and few remain!

Tomorrow night’s game will be the Senators’ second matchup against the Stars this season — and this month. On January 2, the Sens fell to the Stars by a score of 4-2. Brady Tkachuk and Ridly Greig each scored a goal for Ottawa.

Ottawa will be carrying momentum into tomorrow’s game following today’s dominant 5-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tim Stützle, Drake Batherson, and Tyler Kleven all scored for the Senators alongside Shane Pinto, who had two goals. Goaltender Leevi Merilainen recorded his first career NHL shutout to help secure the Senators’ win.

The Senators split their 2023-24 season series with the Stars 1-1 and will be looking for the same outcome tomorrow.

With limited tickets remaining, grab yours HERE while you can!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Meriläinen, Senators shut out Penguins

Preview: Senators at Penguins, January 11, 2024

Senators recall Highmore, MacEwen from Belleville

Four More Years of Ridly

Senators Held Scoreless by Sabres

Preview: Sabres at Senators, January 9, 2024

Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs Buffalo Sabres

Senators fall to Red Wings in overtime

Preview: Senators at Red Wings, January 7, 2025

Senators recall trio of players from Belleville

Senators shut out by Blues

Preview: Senators at Blues, January 3, 2025

Senators stopped by Stars

Preview: Senators at Stars, January 2, 2025

Recapping the Senators' December success

Meet the Hero's Ridge nominees for the month of December

Senators score three straight to beat Wild

Preview: Senators at Wild, December 29, 2024