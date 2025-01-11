Sens Set-up: Sunday Matchup vs Dallas Stars

The Ottawa Senators are back for their second home game of 2025 when they take on the Dallas Stars tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for tomorrow evening’s game are available HERE — and few remain!

Tomorrow night’s game will be the Senators’ second matchup against the Stars this season — and this month. On January 2, the Sens fell to the Stars by a score of 4-2. Brady Tkachuk and Ridly Greig each scored a goal for Ottawa.

Ottawa will be carrying momentum into tomorrow’s game following today’s dominant 5-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tim Stützle, Drake Batherson, and Tyler Kleven all scored for the Senators alongside Shane Pinto, who had two goals. Goaltender Leevi Merilainen recorded his first career NHL shutout to help secure the Senators’ win.

The Senators split their 2023-24 season series with the Stars 1-1 and will be looking for the same outcome tomorrow.

With limited tickets remaining