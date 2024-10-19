Preview: Senators vs Lightning, October 19, 2024

It’s a party at Canadian Tire Centre! Join the Ottawa Senators as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning and celebrate Spartacat’s birthday. Puck drop for today's game is set for 1:00 p.m. Tickets for are available HERE.

Fans attending the game will get to celebrate everyone’s favourite mascot, as Canadian Tire Centre plays host to Sparty’s birthday party. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Sparty pillowcase.

Kicking off at 11:00 a.m., the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will play host to a variety of activities and party festivities, such as inflatables, face painting, interactive games, and photo ops. There will also be a special mascot party outside featuring many of Sparty’s fellow mascot friends.

The 2023-24 season saw the Senators go 3-1 in four games against the Lightning. Tampa Bay will be coming into tomorrow’s game 3-0 to kick off this season. The Senators will be looking to disrupt their undefeated start and get back into the win column following their 3-1 loss on Thursday, which means fans can expect a high energy game.

Don’t miss out on the fun — on and off the ice! Get your tickets for today's match up HERE!