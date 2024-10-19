Preview: Senators vs Lightning, October 19, 2024

It’s a party at Canadian Tire Centre! Join the Ottawa Senators as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning and celebrate Spartacat’s birthday.

ott v tlb preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

It’s a party at Canadian Tire Centre! Join the Ottawa Senators as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning and celebrate Spartacat’s birthday. Puck drop for today's game is set for 1:00 p.m. Tickets for are available HERE.

Fans attending the game will get to celebrate everyone’s favourite mascot, as Canadian Tire Centre plays host to Sparty’s birthday party. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Sparty pillowcase.

Kicking off at 11:00 a.m., the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will play host to a variety of activities and party festivities, such as inflatables, face painting, interactive games, and photo ops. There will also be a special mascot party outside featuring many of Sparty’s fellow mascot friends.

The 2023-24 season saw the Senators go 3-1 in four games against the Lightning. Tampa Bay will be coming into tomorrow’s game 3-0 to kick off this season. The Senators will be looking to disrupt their undefeated start and get back into the win column following their 3-1 loss on Thursday, which means fans can expect a high energy game.

Don’t miss out on the fun — on and off the ice! Get your tickets for today's match up HERE!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Notebook: Senators back to work

Senators unable to comeback against Devils

Preview: Senators vs Devils, October 17, 2024

Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs New Jersey Devils

Notebook: Senators back on the ice

Throwback Thursdays kick off this Thursday

Wild game ends in 8-7 overtime win for the Senators

Preview: Senators vs Kings, October 14, 2024

Sens Set-up: Sensgiving vs Los Angeles Kings

Senators fall to Canadiens in first road game of the season 

Preview: Senators at Canadiens, October 12, 2024

Senators kick off the season with a big win

Preview: Senators vs Panthers, October 10, 2024

Sens Setup: Home Opener vs Florida Panthers

Tkachuk brother’s face off at this year’s Sens Home Opener

Home Opener Countdown: Zub Days

Senators announce final roster

Home Opener Countdown: Jensen Days