Sens Set-up: Sanderson Bobblehead vs San Jose Sharks

The Ottawa Senators kick off the month of March tomorrow at Canadian Tire Centre when they take on the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 p.m. ET.

1920x1080_March 1 San Jose Eng
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators kick off the month of March tomorrow at Canadian Tire Centre when they take on the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets to the game are available HERE!

The first 10,000 fans in attendance at tomorrow’s game will receive their very own Jake Sanderson bobblehead to take home with them.

In addition to the bobbleheads, every fan in attendance will receive an additional treat when Senators’ legend Andrew Hammond, the Hamburglar, makes his return to Canadian Tire Centre. The Hamburglar will be taking part in pregame ceremonies where he will be dropping the puck for the ceremonial face-off.

On the ice, the Senators will be facing off against the San Jose Sharks for the second time this season. Ottawa will be looking to replicate their success from the first meeting with San Jose, when they won by a score of 4-3.

Don’t miss out on any of it! Get your tickets HERE.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Meet the Hero's Ridge Nominees for the Month of February

Senators Fall to Jets 4-1

Preview: Jets at Senators, February 26, 2025

Sens Set-up: The Tragically Hip Night vs Winnipeg Jets

Top 25 Moments of the Last 25 Years - Sydney D'Amico

Team White Makes the Comeback to Win Sens Skills

Senators Fall to Canadiens in Return from Break

Preview: Canadiens at Senators, February 22, 2025

Sens Set-up: Division Rivalry vs Montreal Canadiens

Recapping the Senators at 4-Nations Face-Off

Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Hamburglar Returns

Senators First Blood Program Calls for Fan Support

Two Senators named to 2025 4 Nations Face-Off rosters

Panthers Top Senators

Preview: Senators at Panthers, February 8, 2025

Week Ahead presented by Betway