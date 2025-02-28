Sens Set-up: Sanderson Bobblehead vs San Jose Sharks

The Ottawa Senators kick off the month of March tomorrow at Canadian Tire Centre when they take on the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets to the game are available HERE!

The first 10,000 fans in attendance at tomorrow’s game will receive their very own Jake Sanderson bobblehead to take home with them.

In addition to the bobbleheads, every fan in attendance will receive an additional treat when Senators’ legend Andrew Hammond, the Hamburglar, makes his return to Canadian Tire Centre. The Hamburglar will be taking part in pregame ceremonies where he will be dropping the puck for the ceremonial face-off.

On the ice, the Senators will be facing off against the San Jose Sharks for the second time this season. Ottawa will be looking to replicate their success from the first meeting with San Jose, when they won by a score of 4-3.

Don’t miss out on any of it! Get your tickets HERE.