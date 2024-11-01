Sens Set-up: Oktoberfest vs New York Rangers

The Senators return home tomorrow on the second game of a back-to-back as they take on the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 p.m. ET.

By Sydney D'Amico
The Senators return home tomorrow on the second game of a back-to-back as they take on the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tomorrow’s game will see the team partake in Oktoberfest celebrations — and fans are encouraged to join in on the fun! Tickets for tomorrow’s game are available HERE, and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The festivities will begin at 4:00 in the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza with several Oktoberfest celebrations and delights. The beer tent — or, Bier tent — will play host to $5 beer deals and Oktoberfest food, while the Plaza will also have Oktoberfest trivia and a performance by the Kitchener Schwaben Dancers. Fans will also be able to enjoy multiple photo ops around the arena.

The first 7,000 fans in attendance to tomorrow’s game will receive their very own Sens Stein as part of the team’s festivities.

On the ice, the Senators will be taking on the Seattle Kraken in the first of two meetings between the teams this season. Tonight, the Senators face off against the New York Rangers, while the Kraken have the night off, which means Ottawa’s endurance will be put to the test tomorrow.

The Kraken come into town looking to prevent a two-game losing streak following a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs last night. Meanwhile, depending on tonight’s results, the Senators may be looking to make it three wins in a row.

Last season saw the Senators and Kraken split their two-game season series evenly at 1-1, so fans can expect a fair, tight matchup between the two teams.

Don’t miss out on the action, grab your tickets HERE!

