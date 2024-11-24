Sens Set-up: Monday Night Matchup vs Calgary Flames

The Senators are back on the ice for their final game of a four-game homestand tomorrow night when they take on the Calgary Flames at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for tomorrow night’s game are available HERE.

Tomorrow night’s game will also be the third of three matchups against Canadian teams in the Senators’ past four games, which saw them face the Vancouver Canucks last night and the Edmonton Oilers last Tuesday.

The Senators made two roster moves this morning, as they recalled forward Zack Ostapchuk from the Senators’ AHL affiliate the Belleville Senators and placed forward Zack MacEwen on waivers.

In nine games with Belleville, Ostapchuk has totalled eight points through one goal and seven assists. The 21-year-old forward previously skated in six games with Ottawa earlier this season, during which he recorded his first NHL point through an assist on October 29 in the Senators’ 8-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

MacEwen has played in 19 games with the Senators this season, during which he has scored two goals and one assist.

Tomorrow night will be the Senators’ first game of the season against the Flames. Last year saw the teams split their two-game season series evenly at 1-1. The Senators will be facing off against a hot Calgary team, as they come into tomorrow night riding a four-game winning streak. The Senators will be put to the test as they seek to end their five game drought.

Grab your tickets for tomorrow night’s game HERE.