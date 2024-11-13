Sens Set-up: Indigenous Culture Celebration vs Philadelphia Flyers

The Ottawa Senators will be looking to make it three wins in a row tomorrow night as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at home at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Senators will also be hosting Indigenous Culture Celebration Night presented by Indigenous Tourism Ontario, which will feature a variety of interactive and educational activities and performances.

As part of Indigenous Culture Celebration Night presented by Indigenous Tourism Ontario, Canadian Tire Centre will be a hub of activity, including performances of dance and drums, a marketplace featuring jewelry, art, and clothing, and a silent auction that will include a painting and a hand painted goalie helmet.

Money raised by the Sens Foundation at tomorrow’s game will go towards several charities that benefit the Indigenous community, and Senators’ jersey partner Calian will be matching donations. Charities that will benefit from tomorrow’s game are First Assist, The Odawa Native Friendship Centre, Their Opportunity, and The Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre.

On the ice, the Senators will be facing off against the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time this season. Philadelphia comes into tomorrow’s game off a 4-3 shootout win over the San Jose sharks on Monday, their third game in a row to go to a shootout. If that is any precedent, fans can expect a close game between the Senators and Flyers.

