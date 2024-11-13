Sens Set-up: Indigenous Culture Celebration vs Philadelphia Flyers

The Ottawa Senators will be looking to make it three wins in a row tomorrow night as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at home at 7:00 p.m. ET.

1920x1080_indigenous_culture_celebration
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators will be looking to make it three wins in a row tomorrow night as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at home at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Senators will also be hosting Indigenous Culture Celebration Night presented by Indigenous Tourism Ontario, which will feature a variety of interactive and educational activities and performances.

Tickets to tomorrow night’s game are available HERE!

As part of Indigenous Culture Celebration Night presented by Indigenous Tourism Ontario, Canadian Tire Centre will be a hub of activity, including performances of dance and drums, a marketplace featuring jewelry, art, and clothing, and a silent auction that will include a painting and a hand painted goalie helmet.

Money raised by the Sens Foundation at tomorrow’s game will go towards several charities that benefit the Indigenous community, and Senators’ jersey partner Calian will be matching donations. Charities that will benefit from tomorrow’s game are First Assist, The Odawa Native Friendship Centre, Their Opportunity, and The Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre.

On the ice, the Senators will be facing off against the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time this season. Philadelphia comes into tomorrow’s game off a 4-3 shootout win over the San Jose sharks on Monday, their third game in a row to go to a shootout. If that is any precedent, fans can expect a close game between the Senators and Flyers.

Join in on the fun — grab your tickets HERE now!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators to host Indigenous Culture Celebration Night

Senators grab second win in a row over Maple Leafs

Preview: Senators at Leafs, November 12, 2024

January-April regular season games on sale now

Dominant third period sees Senators top Bruins in overtime

Preview: Senators at Bruins, November 9, 2024

Late spark not enough for Sens to come back against Islanders

Preview: Islanders at Senators, November 7, 2024

Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs New York Islanders

Senators fall to Sabres on the road

Preview: Senators at Sabres, November 5, 2024

Senators come up short against Rangers

Sens Set-up: Oktoberfest vs Seattle Kraken

Preview: Senators at Rangers, November 1, 2024

Celebrate Oktoberfest with the Sens

Senators dominate Blues

Preview: Senators vs Blues, October 29, 2024

Sens Set-up: Halloween vs St. Louis Blues