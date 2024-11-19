Sens Set-up: Hockey Fights Cancer vs Edmonton Oilers

The Ottawa Senators are hosting their annual Hockey Fights Cancer night tomorrow as they take on the Edmonton Oilers for the first time this season.

By Sydney D'Amico
The Ottawa Senators are hosting their annual Hockey Fights Cancer night tomorrow as they take on the Edmonton Oilers for the first time this season. Fans can get their tickets for tomorrow night’s game HERE.

Tomorrow’s Hockey Fights Cancer night, presented by CIBC, is part of a league-wide initiative by the NHL and NHLPA that dates back 26 years and serves to unite the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. Last season’s Hockey Fights Cancer night was a huge success, and the Senators expect tomorrow to be no different.

Canadian Blood Services will be in attendance at tomorrow’s game, taking swabs at the main entrance from fans ages 18-35 to add to their database for potential stem cell donors that aid the fight against blood cancers.

Throughout the night, fans will be able to hear the inspiring stories from survivors and those still battling cancer, as told by Senators social media, TSN, and in-venue.

Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to help support the fight against cancer through donation to the Sens Community Foundation in a variety of ways. Proceeds from tomorrow night’s 50/50 draw will go towards the Foundation, alongside mystery pucks available for purchase, as well as a silent auction featuring a custom, one-of-a-kind Stützle puffer jacket, player-signed jerseys, tickets to the World Juniors, and more.

On the ice, the Senators will face off against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the first of two matchups this season. Any game featuring the best player in the world is sure to be an exciting one, and fans won’t want to miss out. Only select tickets remain — grab yours HERE while you can!

