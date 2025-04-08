Senators Say Thanks with Fan Appreciation Week

The Ottawa Senators are celebrating Fan Appreciation Week from April 12-17 to thank their fans for being the best in the league.

Fan Appreciation_FY25_1920x1080_Teaser_Eng-2
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are celebrating Fan Appreciation Week from April 12-17 to thank their fans for being the best in the league. With the help of their partners, the Senators want to say thanks and award prizes all week long.

Kicking off on Saturday, fans can enter online to win custom Coca-Cola products, Sens merchandise, and tickets to upcoming games, courtesy of Coca-Cola.

On Sunday, the Senators will host the Philadelphia Flyers in a 1:00 p.m. ET matinee game, with tickets available HERE for purchase. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy food and beverage offers, activities, and a DJ at the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. Additionally, thanks to CIBC, fans can enter to win a Sens home jersey and tickets to the final home game of the regular season on Thursday, April 17.

Monday, the Senators partner with Crave for fans to enter for the chance to win subscriptions to Crave and TSN.

The Senators take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday with tickets available HERE. The Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will open at 4:30 p.m. ET and host activities, food and beverage offers, a performance by the Timberline Band, and more. As well, Canadian Tire is giving fans the chance to win tickets to the Senators’ final regular season game on April 17 alongside parking and a concession card for the full experience.

On Wednesday, fans can enter to win the newest set of hockey cards and other great prizes thanks to Tim Hortons.

Closing out the week, and the regular season, on Thursday, the Senators host the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase their tickets for the game HERE. The Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will open at 4:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a performance by the Vandura’s, activities, food and beverage offers, and more.

As well, fans in attendance can scan the QR codes located around Canadian Tire Centre to take part in the Fan Appreciation Night scratcher, where they can win a variety of prizes.

Thursday will also see Moxies and Molson give fans the chance to win the ultimate round trip experience to a Senators road game in a select city during the 2025-26 season.

Buckle up Sens fans, it’s a fun week ahead as the Senators say thanks!

