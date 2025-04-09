Senators Clinch Playoff Spot

Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre

Fans looking for a way be in-person when playoff hockey makes its return to Ottawa can secure their seats now by becoming season seat members. In the near future the club will provide additional information regarding when any other potential ticket sales will take place.

Goaltending Gets You In

Linus Ullmark has been every bit the goaltender the Sens hoped he’d be when they acquired the former Vezina Trophy winner. His 30-save shutout on Sunday against the Blue Jackets capped a three-game stretch where he allowed just one goal total and pushed his season save percentage up to .911%. Not to be forgotten, Anton Forsberg held the fort with a 40-save shutout of his own in Florida on Saturday night.

Looking South (and Slightly West)

The playoff berth sets up a range of possibilities, but the one fans and pundits can’t stop circling is an electric first-round Battle of Ontario.

Ottawa swept the season series against the Maple Leafs (3-0-0), outscoring Toronto 9–3. The last time these two met in the playoffs was 2004. An entire generation of fans has never seen these teams square off in the postseason.

What’s Left

With four games to go, there’s still plenty to play for. Ottawa hosts the Canadiens and Flyers on Friday and Sunday before wrapping things up against the Blackhawks and Hurricanes next week. If they can maintain their current success, moving into the third Atlantic Division spot or even catching Tampa isn’t mathematically out of the equation.

The season has been a major investment in Travis Green’s new system and a culture set by Steve Staios, but now the payoff is here. Game 83 will be happening and all that remains to be seen is the where, when, and who.