Ottawa Senators Playoff Update

The Ottawa Senators officially clinched their spot in the 2025 NHL Playoffs last night. This morning, President and CEO Cyril Leeder, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios, and Vice-President, Ticket Sales and Service Brendan Du Vall met with the media to discuss the upcoming playoffs.

"It's fantastic. It's exciting," Cyril Leeder spoke of the Senators' clinch. "It's good for the community as well, for Ottawa-Gatineau; the bars, the restaurants, the hotels. It's good for everybody, it's fantastic."

The Senators have already felt a boost from playoffs returning to the city, with season seat sales jumping. Regarding tickets, a question burning on the minds of fans has been regarding when playoff tickets will go on sale.

"We'll go out to our season seat owners now and make sure they've got what they need," explained Leeder. "We're going to sell to new season seat owners, probably for another week. Then, we'll assess where the inventory's at and we'll go out to the general public. Somewhere between the 15th and the 18th of April, we'll get out to them with single-game tickets."

The planning doesn't stop at just tickets, as the Senators have begun playoff preparations around the arena. Bringing back rally towels, activating the Canadian Tire Centre plaza, and bringing in entertainment for games are just some of the plans for the postseason.

On-ice preparations have been underway all season.

"They're motivated," Steve Staios said of the players. "The commitment that they've put in, the coaching staff, getting that team to that next level and now with the opportunity to play in the playoffs."

Commitment, accountability, and teamwork have been core values for the Senators since the start of the year.

"We don't rely on one line, or one player, or one area of our team to win games," said Staios. "I've been very proud of the group to be able to say something like that. That's the essence of the team."

The Senators are still a young team, with much of their core having never experienced a playoff game before. Though untested, they are a motivated and hungry team that should not be taken lightly.

"I'm excited for them," Staios spoke of his players. "You want to get in and give yourself the best opportunity to win — and it's hard. One thing down the stretch that Travis [Green] touched on is these games are hard. Embrace that. I think our group has."

Anything can happen in the playoffs. "The playoffs are a different animal," Staios echoed the sentiment. "I believe that our group has the metal to be able to rise up to the occasion."

Playoff hockey is back in Ottawa. Get excited, Sens fans!

The full recording of the Senators' playoff update is available below.