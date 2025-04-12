Senators Crush Canadiens
A strong offensive showing from the Ottawa Senators saw them defeat the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 5-2.
A strong offensive showing from the Ottawa Senators saw them defeat the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 5-2. Shane Pinto scored twice, while Drake Batherson, Ridly Greig and Dylan Cozens all scored goals of their own.
The Senators wasted no time opening the scoring when Shane Pinto buried his 19th goal of the season past Sam Montembeault to make it 1-0 just 28 seconds into the game. Assisting the goal with a nifty pass from behind the net was Ridly Greig alongside Michael Amadio.
Scoring to make it 2-0 at 4:18 into the first was Dylan Cozens with his 15th goal of the season as he picked up a rebound from a shot from the point. Assisting the goal were Nikolas Matinpalo and Tyler Kleven.
Following a dominant opening period from the Senators, they headed into the first intermission leading by a score of 2-0. They also led the way in shots (14-5) and face-off wins (60%).
The early-period offence continued for the Senators as Ridly Greig tapped his 13th goal of the season past Montembeault just 1:05 into the second period. Assisting the goal were Michael Amadio and Jake Sanderson. The assist on Greig’s goal marked the 100th of Jake Sanderson’s career.
The Canadiens got one back at 2:26 when Christian Dvorak scored his 12th goal of the season to make it 3-1.
With 5:46 to play in the second period, Drake Batherson restored the Senators’ three-goal lead by making it 4-1 with his 23rd goal of the season. Batherson’s goal came assisted by Thomas Chabot and Nick Jensen. With his assist on the goal, Chabot reached the 300th point of his NHL career.
The Canadiens scored with 4:28 left in the second to cut the Senators’ lead to 4-2 with Nick Suzuki’s 29th goal of the season.
As the second period came to a close, the Senators continued to lead by a score of 4-2 while outshooting the Canadiens 24-18.
After a majority scoreless third period, the Canadiens pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker as they fought to tie things up. Instead, Shane Pinto tucked the puck into the back of the empty net with 2:16 left in the game to make it 5-2 for the Senators.
The Canadiens were to comeback and the Senators came away with a 5-2 victory. The Senators will return to play at home on Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers for a 1:00 matinee game. Tickets for the game are available HERE for purchase.
