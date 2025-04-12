Senators Crush Canadiens

Following a dominant opening period from the Senators, they headed into the first intermission leading by a score of 2-0. They also led the way in shots (14-5) and face-off wins (60%).

The early-period offence continued for the Senators as Ridly Greig tapped his 13th goal of the season past Montembeault just 1:05 into the second period. Assisting the goal were Michael Amadio and Jake Sanderson. The assist on Greig’s goal marked the 100th of Jake Sanderson’s career.