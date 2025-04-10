Sens Set-up: Rivalry Match vs Montreal Canadiens

The Ottawa Senators take on the Montreal Canadiens for the fourth and final time tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v MTL setup
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators take on the Montreal Canadiens for the fourth and final time tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET. The night will see Canadian Tire Centre play host to an electric rivalry match between two teams that have battled it out all season. Limited tickets remain for tomorrow’s game, so get yours HERE while they last!

The Senators will be looking for redemption and to avoid a season sweep from the Canadiens, against whom they are 0-3 so far this season. The recently clinched Senators will carry momentum with them into the game but will be facing a playoff-hungry Montreal team amid a playoff hunt of their own.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to tomorrow night’s game to enjoy the recently reopened Canadian Tire Centre Plaza prior to the match.

Be there to welcome your Ottawa Senators home for the first time since clinching a playoff spot and cheer them on against one of their biggest rivals! Get your tickets HERE!

