Preview: Senators at Blue Jackets, April 8, 2025

The Ottawa Senators play their final regular season road game tonight when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will mark the third and final meeting between the two teams this season.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Tonight’s game will be a rematch following the Senators game against the Blue Jackets at home just two days ago. It was a successful 4-0 victory for the Senators. Adam Gaudette, David Perron and Shane Pinto all scored for the Senators alongside Nikolas Matinpalo, who got his first career NHL goal. Thomas Chabot recorded a pair of assists while Linus Ullmark made 30 saves on his way to the shutout.

The Senators will be looking to sweep their three-game season series against the Blue Jackets, as they won their first game on March 29 as well. Ridly Greig, Jake Sanderson and Drake Batherson each scored for the Senators, and Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for a .933% save percentage as the Senators won by a score of 3-2.

The Senators currently sit on the brink of clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 and could do so as early as tonight. With a win in tonight’s game, the Senators will find themselves a lock to play in this season’s playoffs. Simply put — win and they’re in.