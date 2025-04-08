Preview: Senators at Blue Jackets, April 8, 2025

The Ottawa Senators play their final regular season road game tonight when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v CBJ preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators play their final regular season road game tonight when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will mark the third and final meeting between the two teams this season.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Tonight’s game will be a rematch following the Senators game against the Blue Jackets at home just two days ago. It was a successful 4-0 victory for the Senators. Adam Gaudette, David Perron and Shane Pinto all scored for the Senators alongside Nikolas Matinpalo, who got his first career NHL goal. Thomas Chabot recorded a pair of assists while Linus Ullmark made 30 saves on his way to the shutout.

The Senators will be looking to sweep their three-game season series against the Blue Jackets, as they won their first game on March 29 as well. Ridly Greig, Jake Sanderson and Drake Batherson each scored for the Senators, and Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for a .933% save percentage as the Senators won by a score of 3-2.

The Senators currently sit on the brink of clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 and could do so as early as tonight. With a win in tonight’s game, the Senators will find themselves a lock to play in this season’s playoffs. Simply put — win and they’re in.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators Win Weekend with Back to Back Shutouts

Senators Get Second Shutout in a Row

Preview: Blue Jackets at Senators, April 6, 2025

Preview: Panthers at Senators, April 5, 2025

Sens Set-up: Saturday Matinee vs Florida Panthers

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Senators Diffuse Lightning

Preview: Lightning at Senators, April 3, 2025

Sens Set-up: Pride Night vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Senators Unable to Solve Sabres

Preview: Sabres at Senators, April 1, 2025

Sens Set-up: Revenge Match vs Buffalo Sabres

Meet the Hero's Ridge Nominees for the Month of March

Senators Grab Point, Fall to Penguins in Overtime

Preview: Senators at Penguins, March 30, 2025

Senators Beat Blue Jackets 3-2

Preview: Blue Jackets at Senators, March 29, 2025

Sens Set-up: Sens Sunglasses vs Columbus Blue Jackets