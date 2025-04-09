Senators Unable to Secure Fourth-Straight Win

The Ottawa Senators were unable to solve the Columbus Blue Jackets for the third time this season as they fell by a score of 5-2. Fabian Zetterlund scored his first as a Senator, while Thomas Chabot picked up the second goal for Ottawa.

At 7:00 into the first, the Blue Jackets opened the scoring when Dmitri Voronkov scored his 21st goal of the season to give Columbus a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Jackets doubled their lead to 2-0 with 3:22 to play in the first period with Justin Danforth’s ninth goal of the season.

Following the completion of the first period, the Senators found themselves trailing by two heading into the first intermission.

A power play opportunity for the Senators led to pressure in the offensive zone, which saw Fabian Zetterlund convert for his 18th goal of the season and first as an Ottawa Senator with 3:42 left to play in the second period. The goal, cutting the Blue Jackets’ lead to 2-1, came assisted by Claude Giroux and Thomas Chabot.