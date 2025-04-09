Senators Unable to Secure Fourth-Straight Win
The Ottawa Senators were unable to solve the Columbus Blue Jackets for the third time this season as they fell by a score of 5-2.
The Ottawa Senators were unable to solve the Columbus Blue Jackets for the third time this season as they fell by a score of 5-2. Fabian Zetterlund scored his first as a Senator, while Thomas Chabot picked up the second goal for Ottawa.
At 7:00 into the first, the Blue Jackets opened the scoring when Dmitri Voronkov scored his 21st goal of the season to give Columbus a 1-0 lead.
The Blue Jackets doubled their lead to 2-0 with 3:22 to play in the first period with Justin Danforth’s ninth goal of the season.
Following the completion of the first period, the Senators found themselves trailing by two heading into the first intermission.
A power play opportunity for the Senators led to pressure in the offensive zone, which saw Fabian Zetterlund convert for his 18th goal of the season and first as an Ottawa Senator with 3:42 left to play in the second period. The goal, cutting the Blue Jackets’ lead to 2-1, came assisted by Claude Giroux and Thomas Chabot.
The Blue Jackets restored their two-goal lead with 22 seconds left in the second period, as Mathieu Olivier scored his 18th goal of the season.
With the late goal from the Blue Jackets, the Senators headed into the final frame trailing by two once more.
Sean Monahan found the back of the net for his 18th goal of the season to make it 4-1 on the power play at 2:37 into the third period.
At 11:42 into the third, Adam Fantilli scored his 25th goal of the season, extending the Blue Jackets’ lead to 5-1 just past the halfway mark of the final frame.
Down but not done yet, Thomas Chabot picked up a rebound to bury his seventh goal of the season and second point of the night with just under five minutes to play in the third period. Receiving credit for assists on the goal were Drake Batherson and David Perron.
The Blue Jackets held onto their lead for the remainder of the third as they came away with a 5-2 victory. However, despite their loss, Senators fans had plenty to cheer about as the team clinched its spot in the 2025 NHL Playoffs following the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.
Fans can welcome their playoff-bound team home on Friday when they face off against the Montreal Canadiens for the final time this season at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets to the game are available HERE for purchase.
Postgame availabilities:
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators