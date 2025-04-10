Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Ottawa Senators are officially playoff bound, but there's still four games left to close out the regular season on a high note. A four-game homestand, the Senators will be looking to build momentum as they head into the postseason.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators

Aprll 11, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: Sportsnet, RDS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The Senators start the week off with their final game of their four-game season series against the Montreal Canadiens. After going 0-3 in their three prior meetings this season, the Senators will be looking to avoid a season sweep this season. It will be a motivated Canadiens team taking to the ice as they continue a playoff push of their own. Both the Senators and Canadiens are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. The rivalry between the Senators and Canadiens never fails to entertain, and this game should be no different.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators

April 13, 2025, 1:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: TSN5, RDS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The Senators will host a Saturday matinee game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, kicking off the team's Fan Appreciation Week where they will show their appreciation to fans through prizes and surprises. The Senators and Flyers have faced off twice already this season, each taking a game. Both games have been high-scoring, with the winner scoring five goals on both occasions.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators

April 15, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: TSN5, RDS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The Senators will be looking to replicate their previous success against the Chicago Blackhawks from earlier this season when the two teams face off on Tuesday. The game will mark the Senators' final regular season game against a Western Conference team. The Blackhawks have struggled of late, currently sitting at 2-7-1 in their last 10.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators

April 17, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Nationwide Arena

TV: TSN5, RDS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The Senators close out the regular season with a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. It will be the third of three meetings between the two teams this season, which has been split evenly at 1-1. The Hurricanes will face off against the Montreal Canadiens the night before, which means the Senators will be facing a tired Carolina team and can take advantage of such. Both prior games between the two teams this season have seen the winner shut the other team out completely. It will be a game of defence, and the Senators have been successful in that department as of late.

