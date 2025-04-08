Playoff Clinching Scenarios for the Senators on April 8

An Ottawa Senators win against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight would officially clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With a 42-29-6 record and 90 points heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the team currently holds the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. A win on Tuesday or a Detroit Red Wings loss will solidify the post-season berth.

The Senators’ recent form has played a major role the team advancing toward this achievement. They’ve won three straight games, including back-to-back shutouts against. Most recently, goaltender Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in Sunday’s victory over the Blue Jackets that contributed to a 153-minute shutout streak.

With five games remaining, there’s more at stake than just punching a ticket to the postseason. The Senators are within two points of the third-place Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division and just four back of the second-place Tampa Bay Lightning, leaving room for movement in the standings.

One possible playoff scenario that has caught the attention of fans and analysts alike is a first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ottawa swept the season series 3-0, outscoring Toronto 9-3. It would be the first playoff meeting between the two teams since 2004.

As the regular season winds down, the Senators are in a strong position. Whether they can secure a higher seed or simply focus on finishing the season healthy and sharp, the coming days will determine not just if — but how — they’ll return to the postseason.