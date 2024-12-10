Sens Set-up: First Responders Night vs Anaheim Ducks

The Ottawa Senators close out their four-game homestand tomorrow when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

1920x1080_DEC8_FIRST_RESPONDERS_ENG
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators close out their four-game homestand tomorrow when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tomorrow night’s matchup will mark the second of two this season between the two teams, and tickets are available for purchase HERE.

The Senators will be celebrating First Responders Night at tomorrow night’s game. Fans will have the opportunity to round up their orders at concessions in support of first responders, and the concourse will feature a variety of activities.

The DRNK MKT will be hosting a mascot meet and greet, and the Sens Store will be handing out fire helmets for kids. Outside in the Canadian Tire Plaza, there will be emergency vehicles on hand for young fans to see up close. During the intermissions, fans will be treated to performances, as well.

Of course, there will be on-ice entertainment too, as the Senators take on the Anaheim Ducks for the second and final time this season. Their first matchup, in Anaheim on December 1, saw the Senators fall 4-3 in the shootout. The Sens will be looking for redemption tomorrow night in what promises to be an exciting game.

Don’t miss out, grab your tickets HERE!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators fall to Islanders 4-2

Preview: Islanders at Senators, December 8, 2024

Senators Community Foundation to host Ignite Hope Telethon presented by Bell

Senators win second in a row with victory over Predators

Why Hockey Players Like Ottawa Senators Star Drake Batherson Are Great Golfers

Preview: Predators at Senators, December 7, 2024

Sens Set-up: Grab your gravy boat vs Nashville Predators

Senators host Country Night with a side of pizza at Canadian Tire Centre

Senators serve up a win over Red Wings

Preview: Red Wings at Senators, December 5, 2024

Brady Tkachuk named to U.S. Men's National Team roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Sens Set-Up: Country Night vs Detroit Red Wings

Daniel Alfredsson named assistant coach of Swedish Men's National Team for 4 Nations Face-Off

Linus Ullmark named to Swedish Men's National Team roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Ottawa Charge to play at Canadian Tire Centre this Friday

Senators grab point, fall to Ducks in the shootout

Preview: Senators at Ducks, December 1, 2024

Senators unable to make it three wins in a row