Sens Set-up: First Responders Night vs Anaheim Ducks

The Ottawa Senators close out their four-game homestand tomorrow when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tomorrow night’s matchup will mark the second of two this season between the two teams, and tickets are available for purchase HERE.

The Senators will be celebrating First Responders Night at tomorrow night’s game. Fans will have the opportunity to round up their orders at concessions in support of first responders, and the concourse will feature a variety of activities.

The DRNK MKT will be hosting a mascot meet and greet, and the Sens Store will be handing out fire helmets for kids. Outside in the Canadian Tire Plaza, there will be emergency vehicles on hand for young fans to see up close. During the intermissions, fans will be treated to performances, as well.

Of course, there will be on-ice entertainment too, as the Senators take on the Anaheim Ducks for the second and final time this season. Their first matchup, in Anaheim on December 1, saw the Senators fall 4-3 in the shootout. The Sens will be looking for redemption tomorrow night in what promises to be an exciting game.

