Sens Set-up: Battle of Ontario vs Toronto Maple Leafs

The Ottawa Senators return home following a three-game road trip when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v TOR setup
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators return home following a three-game road trip when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET. As is often the case with Battle of Ontario games, few tickets remain — grab yours HERE while they’re still available!

The game will mark the second of three times this season that the Senators and Leafs face off. In their first meeting, in Toronto on November 12, the Senators came away with a 3-0 shutout win. Michael Amadio, Josh Norris and Tim Stützle all recorded goals for the Senators, while Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for the shutout.

Tomorrow’s game comes in the wake of a tight 1-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday, which the Senators will be looking to bounce back from.

Last season, the Senators went 3-1 in their four-game season series against the Maple Leafs. Tomorrow night’s game will be an excellent opportunity to continue that momentum and shake off Thursday’s loss.

Don’t miss out! Get your tickets to the game HERE while they last!

