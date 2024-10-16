Notebook: Senators back on the ice

Senators are back to work following an off day.

Practice Pic

The Senators hit the ice for practice today following their 8-7 win over the Kings on Monday afternoon.

LAK at OTT | Recap

Following yesterday's off day the team was back in full force preparing to take on the Devils tomorrow night. Tickets are available for the game here.

Ahead of today's practive the Senators recalled a pair of players - both of which were on the ice.

Sens lines at practice featured much of the same line up as the game against the Kings.

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux
Gregor-Norris-Batherson
Perron-Pinto-Amadio
Cousins-Gaudette-MacEwen

The defensive pairings rolled out minus Artem Zub who left the game early on Monday following a hit in the first period.

Sanderson-Hamonic
Chabot-Jensen
Kleven-JBD

Goaltender Linus Ullmark was absent from practice as well with Anton Forsberg and Mads Sogaard between the pipes today.

News Feed

Throwback Thursdays kick off this Thursday

Wild game ends in 8-7 overtime win for the Senators

Preview: Senators vs Kings, October 14, 2024

Sens Set-up: Sensgiving vs Los Angeles Kings

Senators fall to Canadiens in first road game of the season 

Preview: Senators at Canadiens, October 12, 2024

Senators kick off the season with a big win

Preview: Senators vs Panthers, October 10, 2024

Sens Setup: Home Opener vs Florida Panthers

Tkachuk brother’s face off at this year’s Sens Home Opener

Home Opener Countdown: Zub Days

Senators announce final roster

Home Opener Countdown: Jensen Days

Senators return Carter Yakemchuk to Calgary Hitmen

Senators finish preseason with a win

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Canadiens, October 5, 2024

Senators come back to beat Red Wings in overtime

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Red Wings, October 4, 2024