The Senators hit the ice for practice today following their 8-7 win over the Kings on Monday afternoon.
Notebook: Senators back on the ice
Senators are back to work following an off day.
Following yesterday's off day the team was back in full force preparing to take on the Devils tomorrow night. Tickets are available for the game here.
Ahead of today's practive the Senators recalled a pair of players - both of which were on the ice.
Sens lines at practice featured much of the same line up as the game against the Kings.
Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux
Gregor-Norris-Batherson
Perron-Pinto-Amadio
Cousins-Gaudette-MacEwen
The defensive pairings rolled out minus Artem Zub who left the game early on Monday following a hit in the first period.
Sanderson-Hamonic
Chabot-Jensen
Kleven-JBD
Goaltender Linus Ullmark was absent from practice as well with Anton Forsberg and Mads Sogaard between the pipes today.