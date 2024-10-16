Throwback Thursdays kick off this Thursday

The Ottawa Senators are taking on the New Jersey Devils this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the team’s first Throwback Thursday game of the season.

1920x1080_TT_OCT17_ENG_URL
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are taking on the New Jersey Devils this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the team’s first Throwback Thursday game of the season. Tickets to the game are available HERE!

Senators’ Throwback Thursday games throughout the season will feature several food and beverage discount offers at the Canadian Tire, such as $5 hotdogs and popcorn or $6 beer.

The Canadian Tire Plaza will also be open prior to puck drop beginning at 4:30 p.m. until shortly before the game starts, with a variety of activities for fans to enjoy.

Fans will want to arrive early not just to participate in the plaza activities, but also to grab one of the limited edition Throwback Thursday posters that will be given to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.

The posters feature beautiful artwork by Canadian visual artist Samantha Woj, whose artwork is uniquely made by using sports equipment as paintbrushes. Woj was born with a rare genetic disorder called Ectrodactyly, which is characterized by the absence or malformation of the fingers and toes. Woj uses the sports equipment to hit, roll, and glide across the canvas to fill the negative space and create forms that come together in unique and beautiful pieces. Her artwork embodies the sense of community and love that is experienced through playing or watching sports.

Be sure to arrive early to snag one of Woj’s beautiful posters this Thursday! Visit HERE to get your tickets to the game.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Wild game ends in 8-7 overtime win for the Senators

Preview: Senators vs Kings, October 14, 2024

Sens Set-up: Sensgiving vs Los Angeles Kings

Senators fall to Canadiens in first road game of the season 

Preview: Senators at Canadiens, October 12, 2024

Senators kick off the season with a big win

Preview: Senators vs Panthers, October 10, 2024

Sens Setup: Home Opener vs Florida Panthers

Tkachuk brother’s face off at this year’s Sens Home Opener

Home Opener Countdown: Zub Days

Senators announce final roster

Home Opener Countdown: Jensen Days

Senators return Carter Yakemchuk to Calgary Hitmen

Senators finish preseason with a win

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Canadiens, October 5, 2024

Senators come back to beat Red Wings in overtime

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Red Wings, October 4, 2024

Home Opener Countdown: Tkachuk Days