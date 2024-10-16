Throwback Thursdays kick off this Thursday

The Ottawa Senators are taking on the New Jersey Devils this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the team’s first Throwback Thursday game of the season. Tickets to the game are available HERE!

Senators’ Throwback Thursday games throughout the season will feature several food and beverage discount offers at the Canadian Tire, such as $5 hotdogs and popcorn or $6 beer.

The Canadian Tire Plaza will also be open prior to puck drop beginning at 4:30 p.m. until shortly before the game starts, with a variety of activities for fans to enjoy.

Fans will want to arrive early not just to participate in the plaza activities, but also to grab one of the limited edition Throwback Thursday posters that will be given to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.

The posters feature beautiful artwork by Canadian visual artist Samantha Woj, whose artwork is uniquely made by using sports equipment as paintbrushes. Woj was born with a rare genetic disorder called Ectrodactyly, which is characterized by the absence or malformation of the fingers and toes. Woj uses the sports equipment to hit, roll, and glide across the canvas to fill the negative space and create forms that come together in unique and beautiful pieces. Her artwork embodies the sense of community and love that is experienced through playing or watching sports.

Be sure to arrive early to snag one of Woj’s beautiful posters this Thursday! Visit HERE to get your tickets to the game.