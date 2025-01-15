Senators Win Third Straight as Meriläinen Shuts Out Islanders

The Ottawa Senators won their third straight game as they beat the New York Islanders by a score of 2-0 on Long Island. Adam Gaudette and Artem Zub both scored for the Senators, while Leevi Meriläinen recorded his second shutout of the season.

The Senators nearly opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game when Adam Gaudette was pushed into the net alongside the puck, but the Islanders quickly challenged the goal, and it was overturned for goaltender interference.

The remainder of the period saw the Senators unable to get the goal back, but goaltender Leevi Meriläinen and the defence stood strong as they turned away anything the Islanders threw at them.

If at first you don’t succeed, try again. After a quiet first half to the second period, defenceman Tyler Kleven unloaded a shot from the point that was tipped in front by Adam Gaudette and ended up in the back of the way. There was no doubt about this one, as Gaudette put the Senators up 1-0 at 8:42 into the second period with his 14th goal of the season. Kleven picked up an assist on the alongside Shane Pinto.