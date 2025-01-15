Senators Win Third Straight as Meriläinen Shuts Out Islanders

The Ottawa Senators won their third straight game as they beat the New York Islanders by a score of 2-0 on Long Island.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator
GettyImages-2193402827
GettyImages-2193403123
GettyImages-2193402932
GettyImages-2193402937
GettyImages-2193402748
GettyImages-2193405004
GettyImages-2193405389
GettyImages-2193405362
/

OTT @ NYI | 14.1.25

The Ottawa Senators won their third straight game as they beat the New York Islanders by a score of 2-0 on Long Island. Adam Gaudette and Artem Zub both scored for the Senators, while Leevi Meriläinen recorded his second shutout of the season.

The Senators nearly opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game when Adam Gaudette was pushed into the net alongside the puck, but the Islanders quickly challenged the goal, and it was overturned for goaltender interference.

The remainder of the period saw the Senators unable to get the goal back, but goaltender Leevi Meriläinen and the defence stood strong as they turned away anything the Islanders threw at them.

If at first you don’t succeed, try again. After a quiet first half to the second period, defenceman Tyler Kleven unloaded a shot from the point that was tipped in front by Adam Gaudette and ended up in the back of the way. There was no doubt about this one, as Gaudette put the Senators up 1-0 at 8:42 into the second period with his 14th goal of the season. Kleven picked up an assist on the alongside Shane Pinto.

OTT@NYI: Gaudette scores goal against Marcus Hogberg

The rest of the second period saw both teams held scoreless in what was a tight, defensive game. The tip-in goal by Gaudette was the lone differentiator as the Senators headed into the second intermission up by one.

Down by one, the Islanders pulled the goalie for an extra attacker in an attempt to tie things. With just 1:24 remaining in the game, defenceman Artem Zub buried his first goal of the season into the empty net to secure the win for the Senators. Forwards Josh Norris and Drake Batherson both picked up assists on Zub's goal.

OTT@NYI: Zub scores empty-net goal

Leevi Meriläinen made 24 saves for his third straight win and second shutout in three games. The victory marked the team’s sixth road shutout of the season which ties a franchise record. Their seventh shutout overall marked a league best.

The Senators will return to the ice at home on Thursday when they take on the Washington Capitals for the first time this season at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will mark the team’s annual Hockey Talks night in support of mental health awareness. Tickets for the game are available HERE for purchase.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Steve Staios Mid-Season Update

Preview: Senators at Islanders, January 14, 2025

Senators Win Second Straight With Victory Over Stars

Preview: Stars at Senators, January 12, 2025

Meriläinen, Senators shut out Penguins

Sens Set-up: Sunday Matchup vs Dallas Stars

Preview: Senators at Penguins, January 11, 2024

Senators recall Highmore, MacEwen from Belleville

Four More Years of Ridly

Senators Held Scoreless by Sabres

Preview: Sabres at Senators, January 9, 2024

Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs Buffalo Sabres

Senators fall to Red Wings in overtime

Preview: Senators at Red Wings, January 7, 2025

Senators recall trio of players from Belleville

Senators shut out by Blues

Preview: Senators at Blues, January 3, 2025

Senators stopped by Stars