Senators Win Second Straight with 2-1 Victory Over Devils

A slow start to the game turned into a team effort to get the win as the Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils by a score of 2-1. Zack Ostapchuk scored his first career NHL goal to open things up while Artem Zub got one in the third to give the Senators the win. In net, Anton Forsberg kept the Senators alive to start the game and shut things down when the Devils tried to make a comeback.

The opening period was one of low chances for the Senators, as they managed just two shots on goal to the Devils’ 17. Goaltender Anton Forsberg made several key saves during the opening frame to keep the Senators and Devils tied 0-0 after the opening 20.

After a quiet first half of the second period that rivalled the first 20, forward Zack Ostapchuk earned his first career NHL goal with 6:44 remaining in the period. Giving the Senators a 1-0 lead, the goal was assisted by forwards Michael Amadio and Matthew Highmore.