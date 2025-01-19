Senators Win Second Straight with 2-1 Victory Over Devils
A slow start to the game turned into a team effort to get the win as the Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils by a score of 2-1.
A slow start to the game turned into a team effort to get the win as the Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils by a score of 2-1. Zack Ostapchuk scored his first career NHL goal to open things up while Artem Zub got one in the third to give the Senators the win. In net, Anton Forsberg kept the Senators alive to start the game and shut things down when the Devils tried to make a comeback.
The opening period was one of low chances for the Senators, as they managed just two shots on goal to the Devils’ 17. Goaltender Anton Forsberg made several key saves during the opening frame to keep the Senators and Devils tied 0-0 after the opening 20.
After a quiet first half of the second period that rivalled the first 20, forward Zack Ostapchuk earned his first career NHL goal with 6:44 remaining in the period. Giving the Senators a 1-0 lead, the goal was assisted by forwards Michael Amadio and Matthew Highmore.
Tomas Tatar scored just over a minute later to tie the game back up at 1-1 with his fourth goal of the season.
Opening the scoring in the third was Artem Zub just 2:50 into the period. The defenceman’s second goal of the season restored the Senators lead at 2-1 and was assisted by Shane Pinto.
The Devils pulled the goaltender for an extra attacker in the dying minutes of the game in an effort to tie things, but Anton Forsberg and the Senators’ defence shut down any attempts that came their way. With the Devils unable to complete the comeback, the Senators earned their second win in as many days by a score of 2-1.
The Senators will return on Tuesday when they travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Rangers at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be the second of three meetings between the two teams this season.
Postgame availabilities:
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators