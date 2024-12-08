Senators win second in a row with victory over Predators

The Ottawa Senators earned their second win in a row as they extended the Nashville Predators winless streak to seven games by a score of 3-1. Jacob Bernard-Docker, Claude Giroux, and Nick Cousins all scored for the Senators, while Tim Stützle recorded two assists.

The game opened with a scoreless first period, as neither team was able to find the back of the net. It was a close opening frame, as the Senators headed into the first intermission with a slight edge in shots (11-8), hits (10-7) and face-off wins (55.6%).

Just over five minutes into the second period at 5:07, defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker ripped a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Juuse Saros to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. The goal, Bernard-Docker’s first of the season, was assisted by forwards Tim Stützle and Adam Gaudette.