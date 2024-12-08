Senators win second in a row with victory over Predators

The Ottawa Senators earned their second win in a row as they extended the Nashville Predators winless streak to seven games by a score of 3-1.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator
/

NSH @ OTT | 7.12.24

The game opened with a scoreless first period, as neither team was able to find the back of the net. It was a close opening frame, as the Senators headed into the first intermission with a slight edge in shots (11-8), hits (10-7) and face-off wins (55.6%).

Just over five minutes into the second period at 5:07, defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker ripped a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Juuse Saros to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. The goal, Bernard-Docker’s first of the season, was assisted by forwards Tim Stützle and Adam Gaudette.

NSH@OTT: Bernard-Docker scores goal against Juuse Saros

With 3:08 remaining in the second period, the Senators doubled their lead to 2-0 when a shot by forward Claude Giroux banked into off the skate of Nashville’s Steven Stamkos. Tim Stützle earned the lone assist on Giroux’s goal, his second of the night. The goal marked Giroux’s seventh of the season.

NSH@OTT: Giroux scores goal against Juuse Saros

A scoreless rest of the period saw the Senators head into the final period up 2-0. Continuing their play from the first period, they outshot the Predators 22-19, had the edge in hits at 20-18, and led in face-off wins at 60%.

Past the halfway point of the third period at 12:37, forward Nick Cousins grabbed a loose puck for himself and carried it into the offensive zone to score his third goal of the season, giving the Senators a 3-0 lead. Michael Amadio grabbed the lone assist on the goal, his fourth of the season.

NSH@OTT: Cousins scores goal against Juuse Saros

The Predators broke their goal drought with 1:57 remaining in the game when Fedor Svechkov scored his second goal of the season to cut the Senators’ lead to 3-1.

While they were able to break the shutout, the Predators were unable to come back as the Senators emerged victorious by a score of 3-1. The win marked their second in a row and will see them look to extend their streak to three wins when they continue their homestand tomorrow.

The Senators will be taking on the New York Islanders at 5:00 p.m. ET in their second meeting of the season. Tickets for tomorrow’s game are available HERE for purchase.

Postgame availabilities:

Jacob Bernard-Docker speaks to the media following the Senators game against the Predators

Linus Ullmark speaks to the media following the Senators game against the Predators

Tim Stützle speaks to the media following the Senators game against the Predators

Travis Green speaks to the media following the Senators game against the Predators

