Senators Win Back-to-Back

The Senators swept their third straight back-to-back weekend as they beat the Utah Hockey Club by a score of 3-1. Ridly Greig, Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk all recorded goals for the Senators, while Tim Stützle had a pair of assists. In goal, Leevi Meriläinen made 33 saves for a .971% save percentage.

It was a tight defensive period for both teams, as they exchanged scoring chances but neither found the back of the net. A relatively quiet opening 20 minutes, the Senators’ penalty kill shut down the lone power play opportunity of the period to keep things 0-0 after one.

After a quiet first half to the second period, the Senators opened the scoring with 7:44 to play. It was forward Ridly Greig scoring his seventh goal of the year shorthanded off a two-on-one play with Shane Pinto, giving the Senators a 1-0 lead. Pinto picked up an assist on the goal alongside Artem Zub.