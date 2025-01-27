Senators Win Back-to-Back
The Senators swept their third straight back-to-back weekend as they beat the Utah Hockey Club by a score of 3-1.
The Senators swept their third straight back-to-back weekend as they beat the Utah Hockey Club by a score of 3-1. Ridly Greig, Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk all recorded goals for the Senators, while Tim Stützle had a pair of assists. In goal, Leevi Meriläinen made 33 saves for a .971% save percentage.
It was a tight defensive period for both teams, as they exchanged scoring chances but neither found the back of the net. A relatively quiet opening 20 minutes, the Senators’ penalty kill shut down the lone power play opportunity of the period to keep things 0-0 after one.
After a quiet first half to the second period, the Senators opened the scoring with 7:44 to play. It was forward Ridly Greig scoring his seventh goal of the year shorthanded off a two-on-one play with Shane Pinto, giving the Senators a 1-0 lead. Pinto picked up an assist on the goal alongside Artem Zub.
Utah tied the game back up at 1-1 just over a minute later, when a centering pass from Clayton Keller took an unlucky bounce off Ridly Greig and into the back of the net. Keller received credit for the goal, his 18th of the season.
The second period closed out at 1-1, as neither team was able to find the back of the net again. After 40 minutes of play, Utah held the edge in shots with 24 to the Senators’ 17.
At 7:33 into the third, forward Claude Giroux returned the Senators’ lead with his 10th goal of the season to put them ahead 2-1. Assists on the goal were awarded to Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson.
With 6:38 left to play, captain Brady Tkachuk buried his 19th goal of the season to double the Senators’ lead to 3-1. Tim Stützle and Claude Giroux both picked up their second points of the night with assists on Tkachuk’s goal. With his goal, Tkachuk moved into fifth all-time in franchise goals scored.
In the final minutes of play, Utah pulled the goalie for the extra attacker as they looked to come back from the two-goal deficit. Leevi Meriläinen and the Senators’ defence shut the door as they held onto their two-goal lead to win by a score of 3-1.
The Senators will return to the ice at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday when they take on the Washington Capitals at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will see the Senators host their Armed Forces Appreciation Night presented by Canadian Tire. Tickets for the game are available HERE.
Postgame availabilties:
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators