Senators unable to make it three wins in a row

Just a minute later, the game was tied once more as the Kings struck back to make things 2-2. It was Kevin Fiala with his ninth goal of the season who took the Senators’ lead away at 7:26.

With both teams unable to find the back of the net for the remainder of the period, the Senators once again headed into the intermission tied with the Kings.

Much like the first period, scoring opened early in the third period as the Kings regained their lead just 1:37 into the frame. It was captain Anze Kopitar who scored his eighth goal of the season to put his team up 3-2.

The Kings struck again with 3:46 remaining in the game, this time on the power play following a too many men penalty against the Senators. Adrian Kempe buried his 12th goal of the season to double the Kings’ lead to 4-2 late in the game.

Down two late in the period, the Senators pulled goaltender Anton Forsberg for the extra attacker in a late bid to shorten the Kings’ lead.

Trevor Moore scored his fourth of the season into the empty net to seal the deal for the Kings with 1:34 remaining, extending their lead to 5-2.

The Senators will look to regroup and bounce back tomorrow as they head to Anaheim for a quick turnaround to take on the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 p.m. ET.

