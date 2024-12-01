Senators unable to make it three wins in a row
The Ottawa Senators came into tonight’s game having won their past two games, but they were unable to win their third straight as they fell to the Los Angeles Kings 5-2.
It didn’t take long for scoring to open, as the Kings took a 1-0 lead just 1:57 into the game. It was forward Alex Laferriere who scored his 11th goal of the season to put the Kings up by one early into the game.
It was a quiet rest of the first period up until the final minute. The Senators successfully killed off a Los Angeles power play which then saw them come down the ice for forward Tim Stützle to bury his 10th goal of the season past goaltender David Rittich. Forwards Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk both earned assists on the goal that tied the game 1-1 at 19:14 into the period.
With his assist on Stützle’s goal, Brady Tkachuk tied forward Marian Hossa for ninth-most assists in franchise history.
The remaining seconds of the first period saw both teams held scoreless as the Senators headed into the first intermission tied 1-1.
After a scoreless start to the second period, Adam Gaudette continued his dominant start to the season as he tipped a point shot from Thomas Chabot into the net for his 12th goal of the season, giving the Sens a 2-1 lead. The go-ahead goal came at 6:14 into the second period with assists going to Chabot and Jacob Bernard-Docker.
Just a minute later, the game was tied once more as the Kings struck back to make things 2-2. It was Kevin Fiala with his ninth goal of the season who took the Senators’ lead away at 7:26.
With both teams unable to find the back of the net for the remainder of the period, the Senators once again headed into the intermission tied with the Kings.
Much like the first period, scoring opened early in the third period as the Kings regained their lead just 1:37 into the frame. It was captain Anze Kopitar who scored his eighth goal of the season to put his team up 3-2.
The Kings struck again with 3:46 remaining in the game, this time on the power play following a too many men penalty against the Senators. Adrian Kempe buried his 12th goal of the season to double the Kings’ lead to 4-2 late in the game.
Down two late in the period, the Senators pulled goaltender Anton Forsberg for the extra attacker in a late bid to shorten the Kings’ lead.
Trevor Moore scored his fourth of the season into the empty net to seal the deal for the Kings with 1:34 remaining, extending their lead to 5-2.
The Senators will look to regroup and bounce back tomorrow as they head to Anaheim for a quick turnaround to take on the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 p.m. ET.
