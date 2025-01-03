Senators stopped by Stars
Two goals less than 30 seconds apart weren’t enough as the Ottawa Senators fell to the Dallas Stars by a score of 4-2.
The Dallas Stars opened the scoring 4:39 in the game into the first period. The Stars’ goal came on the power play following a tripping penalty to Zack Ostapchuk. It was Roope Hintz with his 17th goal of the season that gave the Stars a 1-0 lead.
The Senators answered back three minutes later at 7:45 when captain Brady Tkachuk buried a pass from Shane Pinto to tie the game 1-1. The goal, Tkachuk’s 17th of the season, came on the Senators’ first shot of the game. Pinto picked up the lone assist on Tkachuk’s goal.
Continuing their momentum, the Senators took a 2-1 lead on their second shot of the game. Forward Ridly Greig’s goal came just 24 seconds after Tkachuk’s. The goal, Greig’s sixth of the season, was assisted by Tkachuk.
The rest of the first period remained scoreless and the Senators headed into the first intermission up by a score of 2-1 thanks to the first line.
After a scoreless first half of the second period, Stars’ captain Jamie Benn tied the game 2-2 with his ninth of the season at 10:19 into the frame.
A minute later, the Stars regained the lead at 3-2 when Roope Hintz scored his second of the game at 11:26 into the second.
Neither team scored for the rest of the period, and the Senators headed into the second intermission down 3-2.
The Stars doubled their lead to 4-2 at 13:37 into the third period when former Senator Matt Duchene scored his 15th goal of the season.
With the goalie pulled and a power play opportunity, the Senators put pressure onto the Stars but were unable to cut the deficit as they fell by a score of 4-2.
