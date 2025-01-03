Senators stopped by Stars

The rest of the first period remained scoreless and the Senators headed into the first intermission up by a score of 2-1 thanks to the first line.

After a scoreless first half of the second period, Stars’ captain Jamie Benn tied the game 2-2 with his ninth of the season at 10:19 into the frame.

A minute later, the Stars regained the lead at 3-2 when Roope Hintz scored his second of the game at 11:26 into the second.

Neither team scored for the rest of the period, and the Senators headed into the second intermission down 3-2.

The Stars doubled their lead to 4-2 at 13:37 into the third period when former Senator Matt Duchene scored his 15th goal of the season.

With the goalie pulled and a power play opportunity, the Senators put pressure onto the Stars but were unable to cut the deficit as they fell by a score of 4-2.