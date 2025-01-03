Senators stopped by Stars

Two goals less than 30 seconds apart weren’t enough as the Ottawa Senators fell to the Dallas Stars by a score of 4-2.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator
OTT @ DAL | 2.1.25

Two goals less than 30 seconds apart weren’t enough as the Ottawa Senators fell to the Dallas Stars by a score of 4-2. Brady Tkachuk and Ridly Greig both scored for the Senators.

The Dallas Stars opened the scoring 4:39 in the game into the first period. The Stars’ goal came on the power play following a tripping penalty to Zack Ostapchuk. It was Roope Hintz with his 17th goal of the season that gave the Stars a 1-0 lead.

The Senators answered back three minutes later at 7:45 when captain Brady Tkachuk buried a pass from Shane Pinto to tie the game 1-1. The goal, Tkachuk’s 17th of the season, came on the Senators’ first shot of the game. Pinto picked up the lone assist on Tkachuk’s goal.

OTT@DAL: Tkachuk scores goal against Jake Oettinger

Continuing their momentum, the Senators took a 2-1 lead on their second shot of the game. Forward Ridly Greig’s goal came just 24 seconds after Tkachuk’s. The goal, Greig’s sixth of the season, was assisted by Tkachuk.

OTT@DAL: Greig scores goal against Jake Oettinger

The rest of the first period remained scoreless and the Senators headed into the first intermission up by a score of 2-1 thanks to the first line.

After a scoreless first half of the second period, Stars’ captain Jamie Benn tied the game 2-2 with his ninth of the season at 10:19 into the frame.

A minute later, the Stars regained the lead at 3-2 when Roope Hintz scored his second of the game at 11:26 into the second.

Neither team scored for the rest of the period, and the Senators headed into the second intermission down 3-2.

The Stars doubled their lead to 4-2 at 13:37 into the third period when former Senator Matt Duchene scored his 15th goal of the season.

With the goalie pulled and a power play opportunity, the Senators put pressure onto the Stars but were unable to cut the deficit as they fell by a score of 4-2.

