Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club

OTTAWA –Senators Sports & Entertainment announced today that the agreement to purchase the Ottawa Senators by an entity controlled by Michael Andlauer has been approved by the National Hockey League’s Board of Governors and the sale process has been completed. Andlauer will assume control of the organization’s operations, effective immediately.

Statement from Michael Andlauer:

“The Ottawa Senators Hockey Club is an amazing organization, from the players, to the staff, to the most passionate fanbase in the game. My family and I are thrilled to officially be a part of Ottawa’s team and the Ottawa-Gatineau community.

Thank you to the NHL and the Melnyk family for the opportunity to make this a reality and entrusting me to steward this remarkable franchise into the future. Thank you also to my equity partners and advisors on the transaction, who like me are aligned and committed to bringing on and off-ice success to the National Capital Region.

I cannot wait to get to Ottawa and get things officially started. It is an incredibly exciting time for the franchise, fans and the community.

Go Sens Go!”

Statement from Sheldon Plener, outgoing Chairman and Governor of the Ottawa Senators

“On behalf of the estate, Anna and Olivia Melnyk and the outgoing board, we want to congratulate Michael Andlauer on his purchase of the Ottawa Senators. Michael’s passion and dedication to excellence will allow him to do great things for the entire National Capital Region and we’re proud to see him lead this franchise into the future.”

Introduction event

Michael Andlauer will be introduced to the media for the first time at an event later this week at Canadian Tire Centre. Specific details of this event, which will be streamed live on the Senators website, will be communicated in the near future.

Joining Michael Andlauer at the introductory event will be George Armoyan Sr., who will serve as the team’s First Alternate Governor and Chair of the Development Committee, as well as Olivia and Anna Melnyk and many other members of the ownership group.

About the Ottawa Senators

One of seven NHL franchises based in Canada, the Ottawa Senators returned to the league in 1992 following a 58-year absence. Ottawa won 11 Stanley Cups during its original reign from 1903 to 1934. The modern-day Senators have captured four titles in the Northeast Division and a Presidents’ Trophy in 2002-03. Since 1992, the Senators together with its foundation, alumni, partners and fans have contributed more than $100 million to community initiatives in the National Capital Region.

- end -