Senators sign defenceman Matthew Andonovski to a three-year, entry-level contract

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senatorspresident of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed defenceman Matthew Andonovski to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Andonovski, 19, has spent the past three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers and established major junior career highs in goals (seven), assists (25) and points (32) while pacing OHL players with a plus-58 plus/minus rating over 65 regular-season games in 2023-24. He also led the Rangers (and ranked fourth among OHL skaters) with 124 penalty minutes.

“Matthew has made significant progress since being drafted last summer,” said Staios. “He’s a big, strong, defensive defenceman who plays with sizeable edge. His determination and competitiveness are arguably his best assets. We’ve been looking forward to seeing him throughout this week’s development camp.”

A native of Markham, Ont., Andonovski has spent his entire major junior career with Kitchener and has recorded 52 points (seven goals, 45 assists) and 240 penalty minutes over 175 major junior career games. The Senators’ fifth-round draft pick in 2023 was selected 140th overall at last summer’s draft in Nashville.

