Senators sign defenceman Lassi Thomson to one-year, two-way contract

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today the club has signed defenceman Lassi Thomson to a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season. The contract carries an AAV of $775,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL.

Thomson, 24, was Ottawa’s first-round selection (19th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft. He spent the 2024-25 season with Malmo in the Swedish Hockey League, compiling 17 goals and 29 points in 50 games.

The defenceman has appeared in 18 NHL games with the Senators, collecting five assists. Thomson was claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks on October 1, 2023 – but reclaimed by Ottawa off waivers on October 9, 2023. He has appeared in 202 games with the Belleville Senators, notching 24 goals and 93 points for Ottawa’s AHL affiliate.

