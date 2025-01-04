Senators shut out by Blues

The Ottawa Senators were unable to find the back of the net as they were shut out by the St. Louis Blues, falling by a score of 4-2.

The St. Louis Blues struck first at 7:26 into the opening frame. Brayden Schenn buried his seventh goal of the season to give the Blues a 1-0 lead early.

With 4:10 remaining in the first period, forward Brandon Saad scored his fifth goal of the season to double the Blues’ lead to 2-0.

Unable to respond, the Senators were held scoreless after the first 20 minutes and headed into the first intermission trailing by two.

The majority of the second period remained scoreless, but the St. Louis Blues extended their lead to 3-0 at 14:15 into the frame. It was Brandon Saad with his second of the game that gave the Blues a boost.

With just 33 seconds remaining in the second period, defenceman Thomas Chabot buried a shot past goaltender Jordan Binnington. St. Louis challenged the play immediately for offside, and after a review the goal was overturned.

Unable to get one back, the Senators headed into the second intermission down by three.

The Senators’ offensive struggles continued into the third period. For the majority of the final frame, both teams were held off the scoresheet until just 1:53 remained on the clock. Brandon Saad completed the hat trick and secured the Blues’ win by making it 4-0.

The Senators will play the final game of their nine-game road stretch on Tuesday when they head to Detroit to take on the division rival Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Postgame availabilities: