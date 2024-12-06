Senators serve up a win over Red Wings

No other goals were scored by either team for the remainder of the period, which meant the Senators headed into the first intermission up by a score of 1-0. Following the period, the Senators also had the edge in shots 14-8.

The Senators nearly doubled down on their lead less than five minutes into the second period at 4:29. Drake Batherson scored his second point of the night with a power play goal, but Detroit was quick to challenge for offside. With the goal overturned, the Senators returned to the power play. Unable to convert on the remainder of their opportunity, the Senators returned to even strength up by one.

Ottawa was unable to get their 2-0 lead back in the remainder of the second period and headed into the intermission with their 1-0 lead instead. Once again, the Senators had the advantage in shots with more than double the Red Wings’ total at 27-12.

Following a 4-on-3 power play opportunity, the Detroit Red Wings tied the game at 1-1 at into the third period. Forward Alex DeBrincat scored his 11th of the season for the Red Wings’ equalizer.

With just 41.6 seconds remaining in the game, Josh Norris scored his second of the game and 11th of the season as he ripped a shot past goaltender Ville Husso to give the Senators the lead in the final minute of the game. Drake Batherson earned his second assist of the game on Norris’ goal, while defenceman Nick Jensen earned his first.