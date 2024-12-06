Senators serve up a win over Red Wings
Josh Norris scored in the final minute of the game to help the Senators win 2-1 over the Red Wings.
The Ottawa Senators put on a performance for the fans at Canadian Tire Centre who were in attendance for the Pizza Line’s reunion. Josh Norris scored in the final minute of the game to help the Senators win 2-1 over the Red Wings. It was Norris’ second goal of the game, as he scored the game opening goal in the first period as well. Drake Batherson had a two-point night as well, picking up an assist on both of Norris’ goals.
Forward Josh Norris opened the scoring for the Senators at 12:14 into the first period. The goal marked his 10th of the season and gave the Senators a 1-0 lead just over halfway into the first. Forwards Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson both picked up assists on the goal. Tkachuk’s assist saw him move into lone position of ninth all-time in franchise assists, while Batherson’s assist bumped his point streak up to eight games.
No other goals were scored by either team for the remainder of the period, which meant the Senators headed into the first intermission up by a score of 1-0. Following the period, the Senators also had the edge in shots 14-8.
The Senators nearly doubled down on their lead less than five minutes into the second period at 4:29. Drake Batherson scored his second point of the night with a power play goal, but Detroit was quick to challenge for offside. With the goal overturned, the Senators returned to the power play. Unable to convert on the remainder of their opportunity, the Senators returned to even strength up by one.
Ottawa was unable to get their 2-0 lead back in the remainder of the second period and headed into the intermission with their 1-0 lead instead. Once again, the Senators had the advantage in shots with more than double the Red Wings’ total at 27-12.
Following a 4-on-3 power play opportunity, the Detroit Red Wings tied the game at 1-1 at into the third period. Forward Alex DeBrincat scored his 11th of the season for the Red Wings’ equalizer.
With just 41.6 seconds remaining in the game, Josh Norris scored his second of the game and 11th of the season as he ripped a shot past goaltender Ville Husso to give the Senators the lead in the final minute of the game. Drake Batherson earned his second assist of the game on Norris’ goal, while defenceman Nick Jensen earned his first.
The Red Wings pulled their goalie for the extra attacker in a final attempt to tie the game but were unable to find the back of the net as Norris’ goal pushed the Senators past the Red Wings for the win. Following the game, fans were able to enjoy Country Night festivities at Legacy as a mechanical bull was on location for a postgame party.
The Senators will return to the ice at home in their next game this Saturday as part of a back-to-back home stand over the weekend. They will be taking on the Nashville Predators in the first of two meetings this season, with puck drop slated for 7:00 p.m.
