Senators reduce training camp roster by four

The Ottawa Senators reduced their training camp roster by four players on Monday.

Goaltender Leevi Merilainen and defencemen Donovan Sebrango and Filip Roos were assigned to Belleville of the American Hockey League. Forward Nikolay Kulemin was also released from his PTO.

Sebrango scored one goal and registered 12 penalty minutes in two pre-season games with the Senators. Kulemin collected one assist in two pre-season games, while Roos was held pointless with four shots on goal in his two pre-season appearances. Merilainen did not see any pre-season action, but did serve as the backup to Anton Forsberg in Ottawa’s contest on Sunday in Sudbury against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Senators training camp roster now stands at 29 players. Ottawa’s next pre-season game takes place on Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.