Senators pick up point, fall to Flyers

Despite a dominant showing by the Senators, Ottawa fell to Philadelphia by a score of 5-4 in overtime on Thursday night as the Flyers scored in the final minute of play to secure the win. Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris, and Adam Gaudette all scored for the Senators.

The Flyers were the first to find the back of the net when defenceman Travis Sanheim scored his fourth goal of the season at 2:31 into the first to put Philadelphia up 1-0 early.

The Senators struck back quickly, when captain Brady Tkachuk scored his ninth of the season at 6:02 into the first to tie the game 1-1. Forward Josh Norris earned an assist with a nifty pass to the slot from along the boards, while defenceman Travis Hamonic earned the second assist.

Both teams were held scoreless for the rest of the period, including on a powerplay each, as they headed into the intermission tied 1-1.

Just 0:25 seconds into a powerplay, forward Drake Batherson hammered a one timer past goaltender Ivan Fedotov to give the Senators a 2-1 lead 8:41 into the second period. Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson both received assists on Batherson’s seventh goal of the season.

With just over a minute left in the second frame, the Flyers tied the game 2-2 when forward Travis Konecny was sprung on a breakaway to score his ninth of the season.

Josh Norris buried his seventh of the season past Fedotov just 4:27 into the third period to get the Senators back in the lead at 3-2. Defenceman Thomas Chabot and forward Ridly Greig both received credit for assists on Norris’ go-ahead goal. The goal marked Norris’ third in as many games.

The Senators’ powerplay continued to roll as they got their second of the game when forward Adam Gaudette scored his seventh of the season to put the Sens up 4-2 at 10:05 into the third. Thomas Chabot and Ridly Greig both received assists on the goal.

Philadelphia was quick to strike back and close the Senators’ lead to one when they scored just 0:37 seconds later. It was Anthony Richard scoring his second of the season to close the gap to 4-3 in favour of the Senators.

Two minutes later, it was a tie game. Bobby Brink scored his third of the season to tie the game 4-4 at 12:45.

The rest of the third period remained scoreless, which meant extra hockey: overtime.

It was a dominant first four minutes by the Senators, who controlled play and maintained possession in the offensive zone for the majority of the period. Ultimately, they were unable to find the back of the net and the Flyers capitalized on an opportunity in the last minute of play. Forward Matvei Michkov scored his sixth of the season to win the game for Philadelphia by a score of 5-4.

Three Sens recorded a two-point night, as both Thomas Chabot and Ridly Greig had two assists while Josh Norris tallied a goal and an assist. Tonight’s loss put a halt to the Senators’ quest to extend their win streak to three, but the Senators will look to bounce back in Carolina on Saturday as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Postgame availabilities: