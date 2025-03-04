Senators Make Comeback, Unable to Secure Shootout Win 

For the third time this season, the Ottawa Senators headed to extra time against the Washington Capitals as they fell by a score of 5-4 in the shootout. Despite going down by two early in the first period, the Senators battled hard to make the comeback in regulation, though they were unable to find the win in the shootout.

Shane Pinto scored twice for the Senators, while Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk recorded goals of their own. Jake Sanderson had a trio of assists for a three-point outing while Tim Stützle had a pair of his own. Marking his 11th straight game with at least one assist, Stützle set a new franchise record for the longest assist streak.

Forward Connor McMichael opened the scoring just 1:41 into the game with his 22nd of the year to put the Capitals up 1-0 early. The Senators were quick to challenge for goaltender interference and the goal went under review, but after deliberation the call on the ice stood and the goal counted.

Just under two minutes later, Pierre-Luc Dubois got his 15th goal of the season to double the Capitals lead to 2-0 at 3:34 in the first period.

The rest of the first period remained scoreless, in large part thanks to goaltender Linus Ullmark who made an incredible save on Alexander Ovechkin with two minutes left in the opening frame to keep it a two-goal game.