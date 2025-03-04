Senators Make Comeback, Unable to Secure Shootout Win
For the third time this season, the Ottawa Senators headed to extra time against the Washington Capitals as they fell by a score of 5-4 in the shootout. Despite going down by two early in the first period, the Senators battled hard to make the comeback in regulation, though they were unable to find the win in the shootout.
Shane Pinto scored twice for the Senators, while Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk recorded goals of their own. Jake Sanderson had a trio of assists for a three-point outing while Tim Stützle had a pair of his own. Marking his 11th straight game with at least one assist, Stützle set a new franchise record for the longest assist streak.
Forward Connor McMichael opened the scoring just 1:41 into the game with his 22nd of the year to put the Capitals up 1-0 early. The Senators were quick to challenge for goaltender interference and the goal went under review, but after deliberation the call on the ice stood and the goal counted.
Just under two minutes later, Pierre-Luc Dubois got his 15th goal of the season to double the Capitals lead to 2-0 at 3:34 in the first period.
The rest of the first period remained scoreless, in large part thanks to goaltender Linus Ullmark who made an incredible save on Alexander Ovechkin with two minutes left in the opening frame to keep it a two-goal game.
With neither team finding the back of the net, the Senators headed into the first intermission down 2-0.
A too many men call against the Senators lead to a power play opportunity for the Capitals. Taking advantage of the man advantage was Tom Wilson, who scored his 27th goal of the season at 6:53 to extend the Capitals’ lead to 3-0.
A slick move by Jake Sanderson saw the defenceman slide a pass across the slot to Shane Pinto who tapped the puck into the back of the net at 12:18 in the second. The goal, Pinto’s 13th of the season, was assisted by Jake Sanderson and Claude Giroux and kept the Senators in the game down 3-1.
Following the second period, the Senators trailed the Capitals by two at a score of 3-1. A tripping penalty on Taylor Raddysh late in the second meant the Senators would start the third period on the man advantage.
The Senators took advantage of their power play opportunity to open the third period, as Claude Giroux scored his 12th goal of the season just 1:05 into the final frame to make it a one-goal game at 3-2. Jake Sanderson picked up his second assist of the evening on the goal while Tim Stützle picked up his first. With his assist on the goal, Stützle extended his point streak to 12 games. Additionally, he extended his assist streak to 11 games, setting a new franchise record.
For the second time in the evening, it was Shane Pinto scoring to tie the game 3-3 just less than halfway through the third period at 8:01. Pinto’s 13th of the season and second of the night, the goal came assisted by Michael Amadio and Thomas Chabot.
With 7:17 remaining in the third period, Martin Fehervary scored his third goal of the season to restore the Capitals lead at 4-3.
A power play opportunity stacked on top of an empty net for the extra attacker led to the Senators playing six-on-four hockey. Taking advantage of the offensive push was none other than Brady Tkachuk who buried his 23rd goal of the season past Logan Thompson to tie the game at 4-4 with just 1:08 left in regulation. On the goal, Tim Stützle picked up his second assist of the evening while Jake Sanderson picked up his third.
Neither team scored in the final minute of regulation, meaning the game headed to overtime.
With 3:11 to play in overtime, a messy change by the Capitals led to a too many men penalty, putting the Senators on a four-on-three power play.
Overtime was unable to solve anything, and it came time for the shootout to determine a winner.
Shootout:
Pierre-Luc Dubois - No goal
Drake Batherson - No goal
John Carlson - No goal
Tim Stützle - No goal
Dylan Strome - Goal
Claude Giroux - No goal
The Senators were unable to solve Logan Thompson in the shootout and fell by a score of 5-4. Completing the regulation comeback, they picked up a valuable point out of the two available.
Up next, the Senators will head to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks for the first time this season at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Postgame availabilities:
